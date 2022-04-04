Building Information Modeling Creating a Niche for Structural Steel Detailing
Tejjy Inc. – a top BIM service provider in USA delivers comprehensive steel detailing services and accurate shop drawings for structural engineering firms.
We collaborate with fabricators and engineering companies for delivering quality & detailed structural steel drawings for residential and commercial construction as well as industrial structure.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steel detailing is around 6% to 10% of the overall cost of the steel contract on a commercial construction project. However, by implementing Building Information Modeling technology the structural engineers enhance flawless collaboration, reducing construction costs. Nowadays, about 60% of building contractors cite multi-trade coordination as a top benefit of BIM. Tejjy Inc. – being one of the competent BIM service providers in USA delivers comprehensive steel detailing services and accurate shop drawings for structural engineering firms. The BIM engineering company interprets architectural, MEP and structural engineering drawings for delivering accurate construction documents of the building structure.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, the V.P. of Tejjy Inc. explained – "Our BIM integrated structural steel detailing involves a technique related to the detailing of several modules of a building, industrial plants, machinery and infrastructural plants. Implementing BIM technology, our structural engineering team creates the whole steel structure using various software applications and drawings from the 3D model. I am satisfied that my BIM Modelers pay heed to every single detail of the project including bolts and connections based on client requirements."
With regards to the structural steel detailing process, Structural BIM Engineers of Tejjy Inc. mentioned – "We integrate structural design modifications into the steel model, which later get reflected in the drawings. Using 3D modeling, we allow smooth construction project coordination amongst AEC stakeholders. As soon as the steel detailing & modeling process get accomplished, we deliver steel shop drawings extracting that from the BIM model and bring to fabricators for further manufacturing."
Benefits of Structural Steel Detailing include:
• Building Safety
• Decreased Construction Cost
• Future Adaptability
• Quality Construction
• Serviceability & Resilience
• Design Flexibility
• Sustainability
A senior engineer of Tejjy Inc. explained the advantages of BIM Structural Steel Detailing. "We enable construction visualization in a virtual BIM environment, reducing costs through the wastage of material, time & resources. Further, we pre-fabricate directly from the drawings, facilitating easy collaboration within the buildings."
A proficient BIM engineer of Tejjy Inc. explained the whole process of structural BIM modeling work. "We collaborate with fabricators and engineering companies for delivering quality & detailed structural steel drawings for residential and commercial construction as well as industrial structure. Our structural drawings facilitate clients to make an accurate presentation for easy interpretation during construction in numerous file formats & extensions such as .dxf and .dwg. We follow standards like AISC, BISC, and other building codes. Further, our engineering team executes large-scale projects, ensuring quality, accuracy and detection of design errors, resulting in accurate & timely project execution."
There is no doubt that the BIM service providers in USA carve out the right niche for structural analysis. Building Information Modeling deliverables help the engineering team through steel detailing, 3D modeling, shop drawings & bill of quantity extraction.
If you want to get the best steel detailing services, share your building drawings with accurate dimensions & connection details as inputs and get the perfect structural analysis with BIM Modeling. To obtain improved steel detailing services, contact the BIM consultants of Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.
