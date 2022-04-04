Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,006 in the last 365 days.

TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY SUPPORTS CONGRESSIONAL ACTION TO PRESERVE DISCOVERABILITY AND COMPETITION IN TRAVEL

Transforming the Global Travel Marketplace

Transparency & Robust Competition Essential for Travel Consumers and Economic Recovery

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, is joining with nearly 100 of other companies and consumer organizations urging support for important consumer protection legislation. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act passed by both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees strengthens competition enforcers’ ability to address unfair market practices and self-preferencing by dominant search engines. If passed, consumers, including travel consumers, will benefit from more transparent searches to find the best travel options.

“Self-preferencing by dominant search engines uniquely effects discoverability which harms travelers and travel businesses by making it harder for consumers to discover and comparison shop.” said Steve Shur, President of Travel Tech. “Discoverability is at the heart of this issue. Consumers are denied full transparency and choice when search engines give preference to their owned and monetized offerings. Small and medium-sized travel businesses are harmed when their offerings are not found on page one or two of search results due to the way dominant search engines prioritize their own products and business deals. We are pleased to join so many other organizations urging Congress to stop dominant search engines from manipulating search results to their benefit and denying consumers choice and discoverability.”

On April 4, 2022, companies, nonprofits, and individuals are uniting to support the legislation and urging Congress to pass reforms this year.

“The bipartisan legislation moving through Congress finally gives our competition enforcers better tools to address self-preferencing by dominant search engines to the benefit of travelers who want the multitude of travel options available to them.” Shur continued. “Congress should not miss this opportunity to take much overdue action.”

###
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.

Jacqueline Hampton
kglobal
+1 443-814-0693
jacqueline.hampton@kglobal.com

You just read:

TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY SUPPORTS CONGRESSIONAL ACTION TO PRESERVE DISCOVERABILITY AND COMPETITION IN TRAVEL

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.