BUSD reflection tokens pay BUSD rewards to holders. BUSDX has reached a golden milestone by rewarding its token holders with over $1,000,000 in BUSDUNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUSD reflection token BUSDX reaches another milestone with $1,000,000 BUSD Rewards distributed to token holders.
BUSD reflection tokens pay BUSD rewards to holders just by holding & BUSD reflection token BUSDX has reached a golden milestone by rewarding its token holders with over $1,000,000 in BUSD rewards making it one of the most successful BUSD reflection tokens in 2022.
The success of BUSDX is not by chance, it is testament to their innovation within the BUSD reflection token space & their ability to release utilities in-line with the BUSDX roadmap.
BUSD reflection tokens require trading volume to create BUSD rewards for their token holders; BUSDX has released a number of utilities in their quest to increase trading volume & provide BUSD rewards for BUSDX holders.
BUSD reflection token BUSDX has a staking Dapp that allows you to stake your BUSDX tokens to earn a generous 20% APY, while at the same time still receiving 10% BUSD reflection rewards on the tokens trading volume. BUSDX is one of the only projects to have implemented staking rewards & BUSD reflection rewards within its growing ecosystem. The more tokens staked, the more profits you will enjoy while also providing stability for the token. Currently there is over 60% of the total supply staked within the platform. BUSDX is a true source of passive income from cryptocurrency with compounding interest.
BUSDX has also already released an IDO launchpad & NFT Market Place, but what really sets BUSDX apart, is their xPay virtual payment system that will only be available to its holders.
xPay will allow cryptocurrency investors & other BUSD reflection token holders who join BUSDX to spend their BUSD holdings online while keeping their assets within a decentralized space removing the need to cash out using a centralized exchange. To use these services investors will need to hold BUSDX & the amount held will determine their BUSD spending allowance.
Each product BUSDX has released is designed to provide volume & BUSD rewards for their holders.
BUSDX has seen a 300% increase in its value & a 10 fold increase in volume from 03.18.2022 to 03.21.2022 as the market learned about the release of their xPay services.
A Company spokesmen announced that the xPay financial service provider is aiming to have their systems fully integrated within the xPay app by the 15th of April 2022 & the team will move to the final stages of testing & debugging before the imminent release of the xPay BUSD virtual payment card system.
To learn more about BUSDX, please visit https://www.busdx.com
