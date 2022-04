Voltage Regulators Market Size to Reach a Value of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5%

Voltage Regulators Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voltage Regulators Market Share :Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“ The global voltage regulators market size reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027

A voltage regulator is an integrated circuit (IC) that creates and maintains a fixed and constant output voltage irrespective of fluctuating load or input voltage. It takes in higher input voltage and emits lower, more stable output voltage, which helps protect the circuit against voltage spikes. It consequently finds applications in power generators, alternators, computers, and alternate or direct (AC/DC) regulators.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Voltage Regulators Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, along with the escalating demand for uninterrupted power supply in the residential and commercial sectors, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for smart electronic devices is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, with the advancement in technology, the applications of voltage regulators are rising significantly in communication technology and vehicles that have automated systems. Moreover, increasing investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to develop highly efficient and compact size voltage regulators with reduced noise are projected to drive the market.

Global Voltage Regulators Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., General Electric Company, Howard Industries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics SA, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, topology, type and end use industry

Breakup by Topology:

Electro-mechanical Voltage Regulation

Electronic Tap-Switching Voltage Regulation

Ferro-resonant Voltage Regulation

Breakup by Type:

Linear Voltage Regulator

Breakup by Connection TypeSeries

Shunt

Breakup by Product TypeLow Drop Out (LDO)

Standard

Switching Voltage RegulatorBreakup by Product TypeStep-Down (Buck)

Step-Up (Boost)

Step-Down/Step-Up (Buck-Boost)

Inverting

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics

Power Transmission and Distribution

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

