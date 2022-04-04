Retina Consultants of America Announces First Partnership in Indiana with Associated Vitreoretinal & Uveitis Consultants
Associated Vitreoretinal and Uveitis Consultants Marks RCA’s 23rd Alliance
I am thrilled to call the physicians of Associated Vitreoretinal and Uveitis Consultants my newest partners.”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, adds another elite member to its national consortium, Associated Vitreoretinal and Uveitis Consultants (“AVRUC”). This partnership extends RCA’s reach into Indiana, expanding its national footprint in continuous pursuit to provide the highest level of care and treatment to patients. With the addition of AVRUC, RCA adds to its expansive presence with key locations in Indianapolis and Bloomington.
For over forty years, AVRUC has made it their purpose and mission to provide the people of Indiana with world-class retina care. They have since grown to three locations in the region and have continued to deliver best-in-class care to patients with quality and compassion at the helm.
“It is with great anticipation, pleasure, and honor that Associated Vitreoretinal and Uveitis Consultants of Indianapolis announce their partnership and affiliation with Retina Consultants of America. This is an exciting time of rapid biotechnological innovations and changing practice management landscapes affecting the future of medical and surgical retina care in Indiana,” said Ramana Moorthy, CEO of AVRUC. “AVRUC welcomes the opportunity to chart a new and prosperous course of delivering the best retinal and uveitis care to our patients, retaining autonomy of practice self-governance, expanding clinical research in retina and uveitis, and embracing a course of broad practice outreach and expansion in Indiana through a mutually beneficial partnership with RCA.”
AVRUC has a team of leading clinicians who treat medical and surgical conditions of the retina and vitreous. Their comprehensive care covers age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, inherited retinal disease, uveitis, and other related eye diseases.
“I am thrilled to call the physicians of Associated Vitreoretinal and Uveitis Consultants my newest partners,” said Larry Halperin, MD, Retina Group of Florida. “Doctors Moorthy, Prall, Bucher, and Kaehr are perfect examples of a quintessential fit with Retina Consultants of America; complete dedication to patient care and clinical excellence is at the core of their Indiana practice.”
RCA includes practices in Indiana, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The addition of AVRUC furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States. RCA now has a total of more than 175 physicians across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America, please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
