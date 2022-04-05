Medical Tours is a leading medical tourism facilitator expanding its services in North America
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedicalTours.Care proudly announces that is going to expand its services in North America. It will be open its first office in the San Francisco Bay area to efficiently coordinate customer service for North American Patients. Till now, we have focused on the African continent and the Middle East but now Medical Tours will also provide its services in North America. The company's philosophy is to develop long-term relations with its customers and allow them to avail of medical services in India or any other country at a cost that is significantly lower than the market cost. Medical Tours offers multiple medical procedures; however, the main focus area would be for ancillary services like plastic surgery, Knee replacement, IVF, or other non-emergency services.
Medical Tours is a leading medical tourism company based in India. It was established in 2021. The company aims to provide the best medical care service and comfortable medical stay facilities to international patients worldwide at low costs, as compared to their home countries. We help our customers by arranging treatment abroad, coordinating with hospitals, and with hotel reservations for our clients' short-term accommodation (in case required). Last year till now, many patients from the Middle East and African continent have connected with us, and they have been treated successfully. We intend to provide high standard medical care, patient satisfaction, and a commitment to our patients. Associated with India’s top doctors and leading hospitals, including Apollo Hospital, Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Medanta, and many others.
We build a transparent bridge between the patient and doctors and specialized hospitals (JCI & NABH accredited). Our focus is on ensuring you have a smooth and comfortable experience when traveling to India for your medical tourism needs. Our dedicated team would be at hand to assist you with the planning and arrangements.
To assist the international community and see you all healthy and better is the only aim of Medical Tours. Please feel free to contact us. It will be an honor to assist you as early as possible. Follow any communication medium in which you are comfortable. You can call/chat with us on WhatsApp or write down an email.
For more information:
Visit: www.medicaltours.care
Email: hello@medicaltours.care
Call us +16508702040
Anuj Singhal
