eStore Factory Wins 2021 Amazon SPN Awards for Five Categories

One of the best Amazon Consulting and Marketing Agencies's Award winning achievement eStore Factory - Top Amazon Consultants

eStore Factory makes a clean sweep at the December 2021 Amazon SPN Annual Award Ceremony. The company wins five awards in the most competitive SPN categories.

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last December, eStore Factory, a full-service Amazon agency, was named the best service provider for five categories (SKH international): Advertising Optimization, Account Management, Cataloging, A+ Cataloging, and Imaging.

The awards were presented by Amazon SPN, a network of 300+ third-party professionals assisting global Amazon sellers in various stages of their selling journey. From shooting great images and listing products on seller central to optimizing advertising campaigns and managing inventory, Amazon's trained, qualified and certified service providers help sellers at every step of your selling journey. Close to 25000 sellers have leveraged SPN services to improve their sales.

The annual awards held by Amazon SPN recognize top Amazon agencies from around the world based on their performance, customer service, and SPN ratings.

eStore Factory seems proud to be recognized as the best service provider in not one but five categories. The award-winning Amazon agency has partnered with a plethora of Amazon sellers with one goal in mind: Helping Amazon sellers make their selling journey hassle-free and profitable.

"To have Amazon SPN choose us as the best among hundreds of other service providers is truly an honor because it highlights our team's commitment and client's success," said Jimi Patel, the co-founder & CTO of eStore Factory. "Our team of certified Amazon experts is committed to providing the best service to our clients using tried and tested strategies that are anything but cookie-cutter. We look forward to upholding our position as trusted Amazon SPN partner and can't wait to see what else is in store for us in 2022!"

Here's a brief of five Amazon SPN services for which eStore Factory has won awards:

● Advertising Optimization: Creating, managing, and optimizing Sponsored Ad campaigns to help sellers reach their target audience and boost sales.

● Account Management: Daily monitoring of your seller/vendor central account, inventory management, keeping a check on your account health, unauthorized seller identification, and other day-to-day tasks.

● Cataloging: Listing your product in Amazon’s catalog and optimizing your copy with keyword-rich content, so it appeals to both - Amazon's algorithm and the shoppers.

● A+ Cataloging: Revamping the product description of your branded ASINs using hero images, crisp text blocks, comparison modules, and more.

● Imaging: Creation and photography of white background, infographics, and lifestyle images in accordance with Amazon's image guidelines.

About eStore Factory

eStore Factory is an award-winning eCommerce agency listed on Amazon's SPN network, top-rated on Upwork, Clutch, and Trustpilot, and named one of the "Top 10 Amazon Consultants in the World" by Times Business News.

Since 2014, they have been helping brands of all sizes navigate the complex and cumbersome Amazon marketplace. From humble beginnings, they've grown to a team of 70+ problem-solving Amazon consultants with diverse experience and a broad skillset. It’s team will work with you at every stage of your Amazon business, be it inception, maintenance or troubleshooting. It’s soups to nuts services include Amazon seller consulting, day-to-day account management, advertising optimization, imagery creation, A+ Content, and storefront design and listing optimization.

Get in touch with Amazon consultants at eStore Factory to know how they can help streamline your selling journey.