Bilt Lij Real Estate Agency Service Launch - Secure your future, celebrate your success

DUBAI, UNITER ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilt Lij , a real estate agency based in Dubai, announced their turn-key services that aim to solve all aspects of a client’s real estate market needs in Dubai, addressing the high interest in property investment in the region by investors from Africa in general and Ethiopia and Nigeria in particular.The agency consists of experts in sales, leasing and property management of residential, Commercial and Investment Properties in Dubai . “We are passionate about maintaining strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients, and are known for our impeccable service standards and professionalism” says Hermela.Bilt Lij - The CreationBilt lij : The Dubai based real estate company designed to create the best possible platform for clients, provides tailor-made comprehensive solutions from consulting through purchase, finance facilitation, and property management in Dubai to address all the real estate needs of a prospective client. It’s a client focused agency that has the client’s satisfaction and peace of mind at the core of its business.Why Bilt Lij?Bilt lij is committed to providing high quality real estate services with its innovative, creative and forward-thinking approach. It helps realize the clients dream of owning a property in one of the best cities in the world. Acting in the best interest of its customers, Bilt Lij offers the client the best services and expertise that the client has to consider before buying or selling a property in Dubai.The agency offers a wide range of property services across all property sectors including buying, selling, leasing and property management. Whether a client is looking for a place to make an ideal home or just a good investment opportunity, Bilt Lij is a full-service real estate agency providing clients personalized and valuable up-to-date market data and trends.Services offered include:ConsultationA free one-to-one consultation about the best options available based on the client’s needs.Smart Property PurchaseProspective clients will be able take advantage of Bilt Lij’s assistance, consulting, and mortgage facilitation solution to purchase their ideal property in Dubai at a reasonable price.Peace of mindBilt Lij will manage the client’s property including collecting/ depositing payments, completing contracts & renewal formalities as per governing laws and maintaining and managing the client’s property, thereby providing total peace of mind.Features and benefits that a client will get by using Bilt Lij’s services include:● Higher ROI by investing in the right property.● Support every step of the way.● Professional consulting supported by up to-date market dataWhy invest in Dubai?Dubai is one of the most attractive places to buy property. Geared towards tremendous economic growth, Dubai is set to thrive in the coming years attracting global talent, increased amounts of Foreign Direct Investment, and even more impressive projects. With an ever-growing population and thousands of foreign workers relocating to Dubai annually, it is hard to miss why Dubai is a haven for real estate investment. Here are a few reasons to invest in Dubai:1. Long term residency visas2. High return on investment3. No annual property taxes4. Highly competitive real estate prices5. Strategic location6. High quality structure7. Voted Best place to live and work8. Proactive governmentVisit www.biltlij.com for more information or send a Telegram or WhatsApp message on +971529898575

