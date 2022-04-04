HER2 Inhibitors Market Players Focus On Partnerships To Boost Diverse Portfolios And Revenues

HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biotechnology companies are focusing on acquiring or partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to develop and promote the market. HER2 inhibitors market overview show that there have been several partnerships in recent years which help these companies to increase their HER-2 inhibitors portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs. For instance, in June 2020, Alphamab Oncology, a biotechnology company, collaborated with Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, for investigating KN026 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of HER2 breast cancer. KN026 is a HER2 inhibitor developed by Alphamab Oncology.

Major players covered in the global HER2 inhibitors industry are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Boehringer-Ingelheim, Mylan and Biocon.

In August 2021, Pfizer Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation acquired Trillium Therapeutics Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Trillium will build a robust record of leadership in oncology, enhancing the hematology portfolio to enhance outcomes for people living with blood cancers worldwide. Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based company that develops therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The rise in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to HER2 inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US. This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed their treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer affected 2.3 million women globally in 2020, with 685 000 fatalities. According to the HER2 inhibitors market analysis, the rise in the breast cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the HER-2 inhibitors market over the forthcoming years.

The global HER2 inhibitors market size is expected to grow from $6.61 billion in 2021 to $7.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The HER2 inhibitors market is expected to reach $10.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

TBRC’s global HER2 inhibitors market report is segmented by treatment into monotherapy, combination therapy, by application into squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, breast cancer, others, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.

