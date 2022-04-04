New Podcast, “Friend of Color” Explores How to Stay Creative When the World is in Chaos

New Podcast Alert! Friend of Color Gear Model Wearing an Amiga Negra Duster Jacket in NYC

New Podcast: How to Stay Creative When the World is in Chaos

It’s only a focused and intentional mind that can survive and thrive in the midst of the sheer madness around us.” — Nana Karlsson-Ofori

NEW YORK, MANHATTAN, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC based street wear fashion brand, Amiga Negra has launched a new podcast. The “Friend of Color” podcast transcends the norm by placing emphasis on topics that go beyond the fashion surface. The first episode, “How to Stay Creative When the World is in Chaos” explores ways in which creative people can focus on and hone their craft in the midst of the chaos that in currently taking place around the world.

Fear is the most effective tool that is used to confuse, conflict, and control the mind. Our world is overwhelmed by fear at the current moment and it increases by the day. As the conflicts between countries, races, and classes continue to wage on, the grip of fear clenches down on the masses. There are only a few who can escape this oppression through the power of their mind. This is the only way for creatives can actively resist and reject fear. The mind is where everything starts. The dark forces of this the world pull at us in every which direction to place focus on fear.

“Our podcast creates dialogue for creatives to connect. It’s only a focused and intentional mind that can survive and thrive in the midst of the sheer madness around us."

-Amiga Negra, Head Designer and CEO, Nana Karlsson-Ofori.

The “Friend of Color”podacst will release new episodes every week covering a topics like,

-exciting fashion trends in the NYC streets

-street style tips

-vintage and thrift shop inspiration

-fashion Influencer you should be following

-interviews with street artists and musicians, and so much more.

Episodes can be streamed on Anchor, Spotify, Apple, and a host of other major platforms.

Friend of Color: Trailer