Hartzell Propeller Heading to SUN n’ FUN 2022 April 5-10
Focus on Backcountry FlyingPIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller’s next public appearance for its technical experts, sales team and executive leaders will be at the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, April 5-10 at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport (KLAL) in Florida. Hartzell’s exhibit space will be located at B-034/035.
Hartzell’s display will focus on backcountry flying and will feature a carbon fiber Trailblazer propeller and an aluminum Voyager prop. The company will have experts on hand to answer questions about any Hartzell prop.
“The Trailblazer has been around for eight years now and is one of the most popular two- and three-blade propellers in all of General Aviation. It is favored by private pilots, OEMs and modifiers for backcountry and bush flying,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge.
“The Voyager is now STC approved for the large fleet of Cessna 180/182/185/206 aircraft, powered by Continental 520 and 550 engines. The Voyager, which has been well received by bush pilots, was previously approved for Cessna’s A185E/F Skywagon and AgCarryall aircraft,” Frigge added.
Highlighting Hartzell Propeller’s focus on backcountry flying, the prop manufacturer is extending a $1,000 discount to members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers. In addition to the savings for RAF supporters, the propeller manufacturer is making a $250 contribution to the RAF mission for every member who buys a new Hartzell prop for backcountry flying, until the end of 2022.
Airshow Performances Sponsored by Hartzell Propeller
SUN ‘n FUN began as a fly-in for sport aviation enthusiasts in 1974 and has since grown into the full-fledged SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo, one of the American South’s largest aviation events, with upwards of 200,000 attendees. For more information, please visit the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo online at flysnf.org.
An integral part of the event includes dramatic aerial flying displays, which Hartzell is again sponsoring at SUN ‘n FUN 2022. Additionally, well-known aerobatic pilot Michael Goulian will sign autographs at the Hartzell booth at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 6. Hartzell sponsored aerial performers, all flying Hartzell prop-equipped aircraft, will include:
Kevin Coleman
Michael Goulian
Greg Koontz
Jim Peitz
Redline Airshows
Bill Stein
Next Stop AERO Friedrichshafen
After SUN ‘n FUN concludes, Hartzell’s executives and representatives will head to AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany for the global show for General Aviation, and then to Anchorage for the Great Alaska Aviation Gathering.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
