THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 1218 – Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2501 – Spectrum Coordination Act, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 5657 – Medical Marijuana Research Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1916 – Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)