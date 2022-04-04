Winnipeg, Manitoba Company, Seventeen Pools Makes Big Splash on HGTV " Fixer To Fabulous

Seventeen Pools

Seventeen Pools making its debut on "HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous" showing casing the 40 Foot Container Pool with Hot Tub Local Winnipeg Company hits the Primetime

WINNIPEG , MANITOBA , CANADA , April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventeen Pools Head Office is located in Winnipeg Manitoba CANADA, Seventeen Pools was closely selected to build, design and deliver a stunning 40-foot container pool with a customized hot tub, staircase and window, The pool was delivered to Bentonville, Arkansas for the debut of HGTV's Season 3 of Fixer To Fabulous.

The 40-foot pool is absolutely a stunning addition to this rancher-style house, The pool consisted of one window with a customized hot tub, and a staircase, Absolutely amazing and "The response has been great" a spokesperson from Seventeen Pools said

Kurt Wittin managing partner of Seventeen Pools was asked about the 40 Foot Container Pool that they have provided for this renovation he stated

" It was quite the build and a very tight timeline that we had to deliver on"

Wittin said, "We are very excited to see our pool on primetime television" Wittin Said "we have worked so hard for this moment and the response has been great"

When asked how long Seventeen Pool has been building container pools, we were told that Seventeen Pools has been building container pools for 12 years. Seventeen Pools is one of the original builders of Container Pools in Canada and started the trend.

When asked how Seventeen Pools got their start in building shipping container pools " Wittin replied" It was a hot summer afternoon and we had a cut off container top in our yard for an unrelated project, it rained overnight and the next morning when we returned the container had water in it so it was pennies from heaven for us and we explored the idea further"

Seventeen Pools designs, build's 3 different lengths of pools: 20 foot, 30 foot and 40 foot long pools they can even be customized to 12 feet wide for more swim space.

Seventeen Pools offers a 10-year warranty on their pools.

Seventeen Pools delivers pools worldwide

If you would like to know more about Seventeen Pools and its products please visit the website at www.seventeenpools.com

