CDCLICK-EUROPE FULFILLMENT FOR OTHERWORLD COTTAGE INDUSTRIES

About

Multi-talented, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor, singer and songwriter, video, film and sound editor, poet, publisher, webmaster, former Director of Production for Cine-Media International, and New Playwrights Foundations’ Chairman Emeritus Travis Edward Pike’s DBA, Otherworld Cottage Industries is an independent association of highly-skilled colleagues in Los Angeles, California, home of the Hollywood Entertainment Industry. Since its inception in 2013, Otherworld Cottage has been publishing and marketing Pike’s original songs, books and motion picture productions, and designing and/or publishing and promoting related music and pop culture books for industry related entities, drawing from the extraordinary, underemployed Hollywood talent pool, ensuring the quality of all its products. To learn more about Otherworld Cottage Industries and Travis Edward Pike, visit:

https://otherworldcottageindustries.com