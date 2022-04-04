Kenton Place touches on the stages of grief and shines through the darkness with their track, "Haley's Comet."
Kenton Place sheds light on denial with their track, "Haley's Comet."LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas-based band Kenton Place released "Haley's Comet," one of the first songs they wrote, recorded, and learned together. The track speaks about denial, one of the first stages of grief, while depicting the band's ability to wear their hearts authentically on their sleeves. The track is prolific and sure to make listeners have it on repeat.
Already a huge success, "Haley's Comet" has been streamed thousands of times and featured on dozens of international radio stations. Listeners are treated to their signature sound marinated in rock riffs, memorable basslines, and drums sure to get your fist-pumping. But, if that weren't enough, the vocal arrangement and melodies do not disappoint.
Featured on the recently updated version of their EP, "Terminal," "Haley's Comet" keeps up with "Terminal's" theme of emotional and guitar-rifted songs. Kenton Place band members state, "Haley's Comet" is our most important song. It was the first true song we wrote, and once we played it through, we said, 'Okay yeah...this is it." The band played "Haley's Comet" on bass guitarist Curtis Bird's last day in town before he moved away, which led to a lot of uncertainty about the band's future.
"Haley's Comet" is available on major music platforms. For additional band information, check out their website and Instagram.
About Kenton Place
Kenton Place produces music rich in storytelling, packed with emotion and unforgettable vocals. The band features childhood friends vocalist/guitarist Logan Smalley (Smalls), drummer Noe Hernandez (Fez), lead guitarist Roque Techera (Rock, the hero), and bass guitarist Curtis Bird (Mr. Bird). Their signature band identity is unmatched by poetic and emotional lyrics with melodic and creative hard rock influences. Together all members decided on the name Kenton Place to pay tribute to the place that provided them with so many childhood memories and honor their roots.
