MISEICO Announced the Launch of the LUCENT Multi-Active Balm
This Instant Radiance Booster Helps Soothe and Boost Skin Brightness and Clarity.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MISEICO, a Minimalist Pro-Age Skincare brand announces the much-anticipated launch of the LUCENT multi-active balm, a skin brightening treatment where science meets nature to revitalise skin’s radiance in minutes.
This newest innovation, the LUCENT multi-active balm is an overachiever that does it all as a brightening cleanser, mask, face and body beauty balm. The balm optimizes the skin’s microbiome to improve overall skin health, boost radiance and restore calm to the skin for a youthful, even complexion that’s splendidly soft to the touch.
The LUCENT multi-active balm uses a synergistic brightening formulation of licorice, Vitamin C & E and high-performance botanical ingredients, to deliver a natural and effective way to brighter skin. Suitable for all skin types especially for mature skin, it helps to correct uneven skin tone, discoloration, redness, blotchy and unbalanced skin microbiome.
“There is a demand for bright, clear and smooth skin, especially among mature women as they are more prone to develop scaly skin patches and discoloration as they age,” explains Michelle Chan, Founder and certified skincare formulator at MISEICO. “As now women are beginning to recognize that their skin is a reflection of their health and general wellbeing, I am thrilled to offer the LUCENT multi-active balm to meet their demand for a natural and effective way to healthy, smooth and clear skin through our science and research-led clean beauty innovation.”
The LUCENT multi-active balm is multi-functional with a touch of sensory enjoyment and a 3-in-1 product for 3 important skincare steps:
• A cleanser that gently melts away makeup and rids the skin of impurities, traces of pollution and excess sebum in a single step. It deeply cleanses the skin without stripping the skin of its essential oils, to relieve dryness and irritation.
• A mask or overnight mask is a brightening wake-up call for dull and tired skin.
• A face and body brightening treatment beauty balm to help reduce the appearance of dark spots on the face and hands.
The LUCENT multi-active balm is available for S$128 at https://www.miseico.com/products/the-lucent-multi-active-balm.
About MISEICO
Founded in Singapore in August 2020, MISEICO is a luxury niche minimalist pro-age skincare brand for optimized skin health and wellness. Through science-backed minimalist skincare using clinically proven active ingredients at optimal concentrations, MISEICO delivers the best of clean beauty in terms of quality, efficacy, safety and a planet-conscious ethos. 100% natural. multi-awards winning, PETA-certified vegan and cruelty-free (no testing on animals). For more information, visit the brand at miseico.com.
Media Contact
28Fevrier Pte Ltd
press@miseico.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other