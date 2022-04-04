Leading the revolution of mixed reality training, a major update, version 22.1 for frontline.io is out!

3D Remote Training Virtual Training Rotax Engine

Version 22.1 is a big stride forward in mixed reality and technical support, with various new features and changes in user experience and platform capabilities.

Frontline.io is pleased to announce the launch of version 22.1, the latest and greatest version which improves the user experience for its clients and pushes the boundaries of what's possible.” — Itzhak Pichadze, CEO of frontline.io