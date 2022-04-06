Vitamin B 12 deficency and Dietary choices By Dr Gautam Arora Neurologist at NPMC
vitamin B12 deficiency a treatable neurological epidemic!”MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamin B-12 (cobalamin) plays an essential role in red blood cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function, and the production of DNA. Vitamin B12 deficiency is thought to be one of the leading nutrient deficiencies in the world, with a 2004 study showing that it’s a major health concern in many parts of the world, including the U.S., India, Mexico, Central America, and South America. Food sources of vitamin B-12 include poultry, meat, fish, and dairy products. Vitamin B-12 is also added to some foods, such as fortified breakfast cereals, and is available as an oral supplement. Vitamin B-12 injections or nasal spray might be prescribed to treat vitamin B-12 deficiency. The most common symptoms of anemia are fatigue, shortness of breath, and an irregular heartbeat.
People with anemia might also experience:
a sore mouth or tongue/weight loss/pale or yellowing skin/menstrual problems
Left untreated, a vitamin B-12 deficiency can lead to anemia, fatigue, muscle weakness, intestinal problems, nerve damage, and mood disturbances. vitamin B12 deficiency. Symptoms may include:depression/confusion/memory problems/headaches/mood changes/difficulty concentrating
Once symptoms worsen, they can include neurological changes, such as numbness and tingling in the hands and feet. Some people may have difficulty maintaining balance. Infants who lack vitamin B12 may show unusual movements, such as face tremors/reflex problems/feeding difficulties/irritation
eventual growth problems if left untreated.
The recommended daily amount of vitamin B-12 for adults is 2.4 micrograms.
If you’re pregnant (or trying to get pregnant), you especially need to watch your B12 levels. “B12 “The rapid growth and development of the fetus during pregnancy increases vitamin B12 needs drastically.” Older adults and people with digestive tract conditions that affect the absorption of nutrients also are susceptible to vitamin B-12 deficiency.
Research on the use of vitamin B-12 for specific activities and conditions shows:
Heart and blood vessel disease. However, studies show that the combination of these vitamins doesn't seem to reduce the risk or severity of cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Dementia. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is associated with dementia and low cognitive function.
Athletic performance. Unless you have a vitamin B-12 deficiency, there's no evidence that vitamin B-12 supplements will boost your energy or make you a better athlete.
Some medications may decrease the absorption of vitamin B12 from foods. These medications include Metformin, proton pump inhibitors, and H2 receptor agonists. Most people get enough vitamin B-12 from a balanced diet. However, older adults, vegetarians, vegans, and people who have conditions that affect their ability to absorb vitamin B-12 from foods might benefit from the use of oral supplements. Animal foods are the best food sources of vitamin B12, including:organic, grass-fed dairy products
cage-free eggs
grass-fed meat
wild-caught fish
organic poultry
organ meats
Vitamin B-12 supplements also are recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding exclusively and follow vegetarian or vegan diets. Vegans face a risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, as their diet excludes animal-sourced food products. Pregnancy and lactation can worsen deficiency in vegans. Unless a vegan diet is carefully planned, it is difficult to get enough vitamin B12 through plant foods alone. For this reason, it is recommended for those following vegan diets to supplement with B12Safety and side effects. When taken at appropriate doses, vitamin B-12 supplements are generally considered safe. While the recommended daily amount of vitamin B-12 for adults is 2.4 micrograms, higher doses have been found to be safe. Your body absorbs only as much as it needs, and any excess passes through your urine. Doctors may prescribe vitamin B12 injections for some individuals with pernicious anemia, or issues with vitamin B12 malabsorption and severe deficiency. These injections consist of vitamin B12 in cyanocobalamin or hydroxocobalamin forms. A healthcare professional typically administers these injections into a muscle until the individual’s symptoms improve. Continuing treatment depends on if the cause of the deficiency relates to diet or if the individual has any accompanying neurological problems.
