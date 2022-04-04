The world's first media style guide on Islam launches
The Global Media Style Guide on Islam launches on April 4, to help the world's media portray Islam accurately, authentically and with accountability.
Clear, accurate, and verified communication is one of the hallmarks of the Islamic tradition and I applaud the efforts of the Global Media Style Guide on Islam for providing this essential service.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Style Guide (MSG) on April 4 launched its major new initiative, the Global Media Style Guide on Islam (MSG-I), designed to help the world's media, governments and academia present Islam and Muslims accurately, authentically and with accountability.
— Shaikh Dr. Tarek Elgawhary, PhD Princeton, Al-Azhar
The Media Style Guide has specifically launched MSG-I as its first initiative, as it aims to work with some of the world’s top media style guides such as the Reuters Handbook and the Associated Press Stylebook to help ensure their style guide entries on Islam and Muslims are representative, particularly after the likes of statements by the US President Donald J. Trump on March 9, 2016, that “I think Islam hates us.”
“Clear, accurate, and verified communication is one of the hallmarks of the Islamic tradition,” said Sheikh Tarek Elgawhary, an American scholar of Islam with a PhD from Princeton University in the US and trained at the premier Sunni seat of learning, Al-Azhar in Egypt, regarding MSG-I’s launch.
“I applaud the efforts of the Global Media Style Guide on Islam for providing this essential service on behalf of the global Muslim community and in reviving our tradition of verification.“
Shaykh Tarek Elgawhary, who is based in Washington D.C, is the founder of the ‘Making Sense of Islam’ platform and the editor of the annual ‘Muslim 500: The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims’ as published by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Jordan.
As part of MSG-I, all relevant terms about Islam and Muslim from the style guides of Reuters and Associated Press have been analysed, and either modified with enhancements and or corrected as needed, with new definitions proposed so that these style guides, as used by the world's media and over 2 billion people daily, are above all accurate and authentic to what Muslims believe represents them.
MSG-I has not only been launched to coincide with the start of the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan on April 2 but critically marks the world's first major initiative to commemorate 2022 as the 1400th anniversary of the start of the Islamic civilisation as a world event, which began in 622 CE in the Arabian Peninsula, MSG said.
“MSG-I is an initiative to address and change some of the language used about the faith of Islam, the two billion Muslims and their portrayal which can not only be deeply offensive but more so, wholly erroneous,” said Rana Ismail and Idris Kamal, MSG-I co-directors, said in a joint statement.
“We aim for negative loaded terms to be corrected, neutral language adopted for objective journalism, and for the more widespread use of authentic terms; such as those of the five pillars of Islam, as used daily by millions of Muslims.”
MSG-I is led by a global team, with regional co-directors Rana Ismail in Egypt for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), who has previously launched the milestone Islamic tourism app Ziyara GPS, and Idris Kamal in Singapore for Asia-Pacific, who has extensive global outreach effort in interfaith and peace initiatives.
MSG-I can be accessed on its dedicated website, http://Islam.MediaStyle.Guide, with each definition accessible as its own entry or in full as a download, contains 92 entries, 73 of which are jointly from Reuters and Associated Press, with 19 new suggested entries, all across 5 categories related to Islam as 1) a religion; 2) geographical locations and places; 3) Muslim dress; 4) politics and geopolitics and 5) militants, violence and terrorism.
It also contains a guide for the general public as to how to courteously approach the world’s media, government officials and academics with the correct terminology of Islam and Muslims, by sharing the relevant definition via a simple website link, thereby bringing accountability to the fore.
“This means that not only do the journalists and media not only have a definitive resource to refer to for the correct terminology when writing any stories about Islam and Muslims, but also anyone anywhere in the world can share a link to a more accurate term which should been used, when needed," said Rana Ismail and Idris Kamal in a joint statement.
“So, for example, negative offensive terms like Jihadi or Islamist terrorist really have no place in headlines of media stories as currently used by many of the world's media, governments and academia, and therefore should be replaced by a more accurate and authentic term such as Irhabi, the Arabic word for terrorist,” said Aisha Imam, MSG-I Initiative coordinator.
“This means the next time the word Jihadi is used in a story by any media outlet, anyone can share the link on MSG-I to the term Irhabi, asking them to kindly use that term instead, and the more prevalent the use, the more accountable the usage of language about Islam and Muslims will become.”
MSG-I has been launched in the Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, and also to mark 2022 as being 1,400 years in the Common Era since the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, made his epic migration from his home city, Makkah, to launch the first Islamic state in the city of Madinah on 622 CE, marking the start of the Islamic calendar and the governance and civilisation of Islam itself.
