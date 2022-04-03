Getting an EIN for an American Samoa LLC Registration is Now Easy
EIN number application for American Samoa LLC Registration is now possible in multiple ways.
The online process is simple and follows a step-by-step procedure.”PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An EIN (Employer Identification Number) is prominent for LLC registration for filing taxes and applying for credit facilities from banks and third-party vendors. Adding to the benefits of forming an LLC in American Samoa, the top destination for LLC registration among businesses, getting an EIN is also very easy. The unincorporated U.S. territory, along with its LLC Online Portal, now provides information about ways to get an EIN. Businesses can directly obtain the employer identification number from the internal revenue service (IRS) via calls, mail, fax, and online channels.
— Jason Maddox
Application Process for Obtaining EIN
The EIN functions as a nine-digit tax ID code assigned by the IRS. With this code, the IRS can recognize businesses. Hence, an EIN is similar to a social security number for LLCs, and applying for an EIN is therefore prominent.
Here are three ways how you can apply for EIN when registering for an LLC in American Samoa-
Online Application
Online channels are the most effective and seamless ways to get EIN quickly. The process involves filling out an application form on the IRS website online. Once the authorities verify your application, your business is assigned an EIN.
The online process is simple and follows a step-by-step procedure. Also, answering a few essential questions can speed up the entire process. Businesses need to gather basic information and get Form SS-4 before starting the online application process.
Mailing option
The conventional way of mailing the application is also another way to apply. Users need to fill out and submit their SS-4 form and mail it to the designated IRS address. The usual processing times are around 4 weeks. In case of additional requirements, the application process may be longer.
Fax option
The American Samoan LLCs can also fax the SS-4 form to the internal revenue service via fax numbers. LLCs can receive their EIN in three or four business days with the fax option.
Calling the IRS
International applications with American Samoa LLC registration mostly rely on the calling option. LLCs can call the IRS toll-free number +1-267-941-1099 and answer relevant questions to receive the EIN.
An EIN is vital for start-up LLCs
At times, businesses require more than one EIN, which can confuse company owners. EIN is essential for opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and raising finance for a business. EIN is vital to maintain the limited liability status of the company. Moreover, it reduces issues like identity theft.
American Samoa provides a seamless approach for LLC registration
American Samoa is becoming a popular destination for LLC registration over cities like Delaware. The unincorporated U.S. territory offers multiple benefits on LLC registration, like tax savings and asset protection. In addition, their seamless application process and online portal make them a top place for international businesses to register their business. Moreover, with guidance from the government, companies can also complete other essentials like getting an EIN with ease.
