NFT GamingStars is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Gaming to the Internet with its Unique Free-to-Play Game

/EIN News/ -- Podgorica, Montenegro – (Newscall PR - April 02, 2022) – NFT GamingStars is a Binance Smart Chain NFT platform where you can get rewarded with cryptocurrencies by playing games. It is a platform that seeks to provide its users with exclusive video gaming content in order for them to have fun while winning cryptocurrency(GS1).

They're coming up with their newest feature which has introduced two new free-to-play games in their dynamic ecosystem which elevates the user experience even more.

Blockchain has the potential to change the future of video games and NFT GamingStars is one of the first platforms that can provide you with this kind of experience. They are constantly working on implementing new features and improving the experience of their users, so they can offer them a completely new way to interact with their favourite games.

The Integration of NFTs in NFT GamingStars

In NFT GamingStars you will be able to play your favourite games and win cryptocurrency at the same time.

Their platform is designed to be decentralized and autonomous, which means that gamers may trade their NFTs securely without fear of losing them. It is also very user-centric, making it possible for you to enjoy all of our services without having any technical knowledge or spending a lot of money on fees.

GS1 is the primary currency used on NFT GamingStars to acquire gaming items from our marketplace. Players can use GS1 to buy NFTs, which are unique digital assets, or game items that can be used in games.

In the game, players will be able to use the NFTs that they own for certain upgrades and can also participate in battles with other players. One can buy existing NFTs from the NFT GamingStars marketplace. They have a collection of 1000 Spacecraft NFTs that will be utilized in their upcoming game for the rewarding system. On successful minting, one will receive the minted quantity of NFTs directly in your wallet. The price of the initial mint is 0.1 BNB equivalent to GS1.

GamingStars will push the boundaries of what gamers can do with their items by creating an ecosystem where they can earn rewards through gameplay and trade these NFT items freely between games. On their platform players can trade and exchange game items between different games. This gives players more utility for their gaming items and allows them to play their favourite games with a wider range of playable characters and equipment.

About NFT GamingStars

Their idea of GameStars is a decentralised platform, allowing users to trade straight from their cryptocurrency wallets. They may exchange crypto assets for GS1, BNB, and so on, and vice versa. NFT GamingStars seeks to gain people's confidence through decentralisation while also allowing them to enjoy games, art, and the metaverse.

The company was founded by Skender Boci who is the CEO & Dzevad Kurtanovic, Co-Founder & COO. Their experience has allowed them to understand what works best for different clients, something that they'll bring to NFT GamingStars.

NFT GamingStars is a project with a vision for the future of gaming. They believe in empowering game developers around the world to create innovative games that can change the landscape of gaming as we know it today.





Media Contact:

Name: Skender Boci

Email: support@nftgamingstars.com





Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.