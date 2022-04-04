African Royal In the Business for Business

Decisions: Daniel reviewing options Shopping in black and white

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotted: Daniel Ikeobi Ekwevi III @ The Collective RVA. Looks like we were able to catch up with Nigerian royal Daniel Ikeobi Ekwevi III at a Brand Meet and Greet in downtown Richmond. Daniel looked stunning in this seasons Versace as usual. Daniel Ekwevi is Richmond Virginias newest resident monarch. He is the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Daniel Obiajulu Nwakama Ekwevi who is the current standing traditional ruler with the royal title of The Okwoto Ekeneze of Umuari. On Saturday April 2 we spotted Daniel Ikeobi Ekwevi in downtown Richmond doing some light shopping.

This event was hosted by The Collective. They are a shopping and retail company that also specializes in creative marketing. They also operate as a production and event venue. The weather was perfect and the influencers were out. We were able to catch up with Daniel Ekwevi and ask him some questions apparently Richmond VA's newest monarch had some other plans.

From what we hear Daniel owns a venture firm called Curb Consulting Ventures that specializes in brand management and IT security. Looks like Daniel used this opportunity at The Collective to pass out his business card and make some new connections. Daniel seems to be making good affiliations lately. He was recently picked up by Utah based talent agency called Stars Talent Studio. He also let it slip that he was approached by "Companies on the Move TV" to be featured in an up coming release with American Airlines. We hope nothing but the best for Richmond's newest resident monarch.