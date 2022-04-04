The New Quick and Easy Mess-Free Money-Saving Ginger Shot

ginger shots

Why you should be consuming ginger daily and how to make it easier, mess-free, and more cost-effective.

SHOREDITCH, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exzo, a UK-based health and wellness company specialising in superior organic superfoods, has recently announced the release of their brand new immunity-boosting ginger shot. The new product is designed to provide all of the well-known benefits of typical ginger root shots but without all the mess associated with making them fresh every day. As well as being in powder form making it super quick and easy to use, it's also saving consumers an incredible amount of money considering how much standard daily ginger and turmeric shots cost overall.

"It's easy to forget how incredible some of the ingredients are that are readily available to us, but yet are so unappreciated.⁣ Ginger root is a perfect example of this, and has many health benefits, medicinal properties, and is loaded with antioxidants," said Kenny Reid, founder of Exzo.

"It can be hard finding the time to consistently make fresh ginger juices daily and incredibly messy, let alone being able to find the organic varieties for some people. Mostly all pre-packed ginger juices and shots are packed into plastic packaging which ends up ruining our earth, health, and beautiful oceans.⁣ Even though fresh is best, we've put together a great little sustainably made product that saves you time, mess, and money, and contains an incredible mix of immunity-boosting superfood ingredients naturally high in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and zinc that is quick and easy to make and take on the go"

Exzo's ginger shots also contain other anti-inflammatory ingredients such as turmeric root and black pepper for increased absorption and bioavailability, as well as being made alongside naturopathic nutritionists ensuring it's super healthy, nutritious, and delicious. Ingredients such as turmeric and ginger have been used throughout the ages in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic practices, as well as being praised by health and wellness experts.

Digestive improvements are typically one of the first things people mention after consuming ginger daily, and unlike other ginger shot products on the market, Exzo's ginger and turmeric shots aren't loaded with unnecessary amounts of fruit sugars, preservatives, synthetics, or any other nasties to worry about. It actually contains high amounts of ginger too, as standard shots contain more fruit than ginger, often less than 30% ginger.

"There's literally no need to consume endless amounts of capsules per day for your ginger, turmeric, and black pepper needs when you can consume it quickly and easily in a powdered shot format like this. It contains a higher weight serving than all of the capsules combined anyway, so just one shot hits the spot" Reid goes on to say.

As well as using organic ingredients, the company also supports organisations dedicated to a fair but sustainable future and also gives back from every product sale by planting a tree and providing vitamins and minerals for a child or mother in need for an entire year. Those who would like to learn more about the product and all of the amazing health benefits associated with the included ingredients can find out more over at the exzo website or on the Amazon store.

Exzo Ginger and Turmeric Shots