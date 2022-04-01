THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 1, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (4 bills)

TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (8 bills)

H.R. 6387 – School and Daycare Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Payne – Homeland Security) H.R. 5633 – Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) H.R. 1540 – REPORT Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Homeland Security) H.R. 4209 – DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act, as amended (Rep. Pfluger – Homeland Security) – DHS Illicit Cross-Border Tunnel Defense Act, as amended (Rep. Pfluger – Homeland Security) H.R. 4476 – DHS Trade and Economic Security Council Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Homeland Security) H.R. 5689 – Resilient AMERICA Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 5641 – SPEED Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.Res. 831 – Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs) – Calling on the United States Government to uphold the founding democratic principles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and establish a Center for Democratic Resilience within the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House is not in session.

Suspensions (2 bills)

H.R. 5497 – BURMA Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7276 – Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)

H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending That The House Of Representatives Find Peter K. Navarro and Daniel Scavino, Jr., In Contempt Of Congress For Refusal To Comply With Subpoenas Duly Issued By The Select Committee To Investigate The January 6th Attack On The United States Capitol (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3807 – Relief for Restaurants and other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Blumenauer – Small Business) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to COVID-19 Supplemental Funding

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible