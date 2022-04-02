AG News Release: Hawaii Attorney General Shikada Announces the Implementation Of Hawaii’s Remote Online Notary Public Website

HONOLULU – Hawaii Attorney General Holly T. Shikada announces the launching of the new Remote Online Notary Public Website.

“Previously, people were required to be physically present when requesting notary services. Now notaries and their customers can use audio-visual technology to conduct meetings,” AG Shikada said. “In partnership with NIC Hawaii, we sought to bring this registration process online as part of the Department’s continued efforts to transform how we can serve the people of Hawaii more efficiently and effectively.”

In 2021, Act 54 went into effect permitting the Hawaii Administrative Rules to be recently amended allowing remote notaries in Hawaii to perform remote online notarizations and provide services to signers in any location. In collaboration with NIC Hawaii, the Department of the Attorney General is pleased to announce active notaries public can now apply to become a remote online notary (RON) at notary.ehawaii.gov. To apply, notaries must visit notary.ehawaii.gov and submit the RON application. Notaries can make payments, schedule their exam, and view the status of their application at any time throughout the process. Notaries are required to be physically located in the state at the time of the notarial act.

The Department of the Attorney General’s Notary Office administers the duties imposed by Hawaii’s notary public law to commission and regulate all notaries public in the State of Hawaii. Notaries public are officially recognized by the State of Hawaii to administer oaths and affirmations, take acknowledgments, witness or attest signatures, certify copies or deposition, note protests of negotiable instruments, and perform notarizations for hundreds of thousands of important documents each year. More than 5,000 notaries hold a notary public commission in Hawaii.

Please be aware that the Notary Office does not endorse or recommend specific Online Notary Platforms.

