McPherson, Ford County individuals sentenced for Medicaid fraud

KANSAS, April 1 - TOPEKA – (April 1, 2022) – Two individuals have been found guilty on Medicaid fraud charges and ordered to repay a total of more than $25,000 in restitution for illegally used taxpayer funds, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Katherine Leah Bohanon, 35, of McPherson, was sentenced earlier this week in McPherson County District Court by Judge John Klenda on one count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Bohanon, who pleaded guilty to the charge in January, was ordered by Judge Klenda to pay $12,167 in restitution and sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

An investigation by Schmidt’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division determined that Bohanon filed false claims to the Medicaid program from between March 2018 and August 2019. Bohanon claimed to be providing services for a minor child but was in fact often not even present with the child, and was working as a para-professional at McPherson High School during the times she billed Medicaid.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple.

On March 25, Zachary Xavier Grey, 33, of Dodge City, was sentenced in Ford County District Court by Judge Sidney R. Thomas on one count of making a false claim to the Medicaid program. Grey was ordered to pay $12,983 in restitution. Grey was also sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation.

Investigators from the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division determined that Grey filed false claims to the Medicaid program from April 2016 through August 2018 while working as a personal care assistant. Investigators found that Grey was not providing the services in Dodge City but was working other jobs elsewhere, and, at other times, was living and working in the Kansas City metro area.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kyle Edelman.

The following statement about the Kansas Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is required by the federal government: The Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division in the Attorney General’s Office receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,064,120 for Federal fiscal year (FFY) 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $688,036 for FFY 2022, is funded by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General from moneys recovered in litigation.