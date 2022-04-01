How to advance gender equality in climate change response

Gabriela Ramos (Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO), Unnur Orradóttir-Ramette (Ambassador of Iceland to France, Permanent Delegate of Iceland to the OECD and UNESCO, Co-Chair of the UNESCO Group of Friends for Gender Equality), and Ivan Ivanisevic (Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Montenegro to France, Permanent Delegate of Montenegro to UNESCO) were joined by global experts: Francisco Calí Tzay (UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples), Sarah Hendriks (Director of the Programme, Policy and Intergovernmental Division, UN Women), Michèle Nken (Youth UNESCO Climate Action Network [YoU-CAN]) and Sohanur Rahman (Leader in Fridays For Future, Member of the MenEngage Alliance's Climate Justice Working Group). The discussion was moderated by Humberto Carolo (Executive Director of White Ribbon in Canada and Global Co-Chair of the MenEngage Alliance).