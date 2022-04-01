Heavy Metal Band MindFilter Overcomes Tragedy to Release Debut Album
“Firebird” is available on all streaming platformsLAS VEGAS , UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After overcoming a series of tragedies, heavy metal band MindFilter has released its debut album, “Firebird,” which is available now on all streaming platforms.
“’Firebird’ is a collection of hard-fought songs born from triumph and tragedy. Conflict and comfort. Demise and resurrection. Like the Phoenix, we rose from the ashes. Granted, we had more questions than answers after our awakening. Our mantra became ‘a moment of clarity in a sea of distortion.’ Now we had a renewed sense of purpose. A direction. But one thing was absolutely certain … nothing stopped us from making this record,” said Ba®️on, the band’s guitarist.
MindFilter was in the midst of recording songs for “Firebird” in Nashville when the band’s longtime friend, producer and engineer, George Tutko, died. Tutko was a world-renowned and Grammy-nominated record producer/engineer for such acts as Ozzy Osbourne, KISS and Triangle.
“When you suffer a loss that deep, you have no idea how each person will deal with their grief. Some of us went to the sea, some of us went to the desert, but all of us went inside ourselves in one way or another,” Ba®️on said.
The band regrouped and resurfaced in Las Vegas to complete the record. A few weeks later, Ba®️on and his bandmate and brother, Count, lost their mother and sister to COVID-19 a week apart.
Soon after, Ba®️on got infected and woke up in the isolation ward of a Las Vegas hospital to these words: “Son, you’ve been in a coma. We had to resuscitate you three times. We’ve been trying to save your life. Do you have a will?”
Ba®️on had been unconscious and missing for over 48 hours. He recalled, “I was a ‘John Doe.’ Nobody knew who I was. Nobody knew where I was.”
Now fully recovered, Ba®on is proud to proclaim, “Nothing is going stop us from making this record.”
Follow, like and listen to MindFilter on Spotify and join the MF army fan club at mfarmy@mindfilter.com.
###
Geoff Krebbs
A&R Sugar Gutter Records
+1 310.579.5551
email us here