Vermont Winter Manure Spreading Ban Ends Today

April 1, 2022 | Montpelier, VT – Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ends today, April 1st.  However, with what has been a wet spring, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) reminds Vermont farmers and Custom Manure Applicators to remain conscientious about their spring land stewardship.

The Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to incur runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement. Individual field conditions will vary significantly across the State from one region to the next, so farmers need to assess the condition of their fields carefully and take action to ensure that they are in compliance with the RAPs and are protecting Vermont’s waterways.

If you are planning to spread manure this spring, keep in mind the following reminders and requirements from VAAFM:

  • If you still have capacity in your manure pit, wait for the optimal weather and field conditions for spreading.
  • Do not spread manure on saturated ground that will runoff to surface water or ditches.
  • Do not spread manure before major rain events.
  • After spreading any nutrient (liquid or solid manure, compost, or fertilizer) be sure to keep accurate records of the manure or nutrients applied.

Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban prohibits spreading between December 15 and April 1. For more information about the RAPs, the winter manure spreading ban, or for recommendations regarding early season spreading practices, please visit: http://agriculture.vermont.gov/RAP.

