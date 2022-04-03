USS DELAWARE Arrives at the Port of Wilmington
State Officials on hand to greet namesake Submarine
What an amazing experience we have had today. It has been our privilege to be able to have the USS DELAWARE and her crew here at the Port of Wilmington this week.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT USA Wilmington (GTW) has welcomed the arrival of the USS DELAWARE (SSN 791) to the Port of Wilmington on its maiden call to its namesake State.
— Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington
On the berth to oversee the arrival of the USS DELAWARE were Delaware’s Governor John Carney and Secretary of State, Jeffrey Bullock, along with representatives of the US Navy. GT USA Wilmington’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cruise, stood alongside the dignitaries to meet Captain of the Boat, Commander Matthew G. Horton, USN. The captain took time to meet with each of the dignitaries before continuing with his regular duties.
The USS DELAWARE (SSN 791) is a Virginia-class attack submarine. She was christened in October 2018 but, because of public health concerns caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the submarine’s commissioning ceremony, scheduled for early 2020, had to be postponed. The ceremony is now going ahead on Saturday April 2nd, 2022, in the presence of her sponsor, First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden.
“It is a great honor for the Port of Wilmington to receive the USS DELAWARE and host the Commissioning Commemoration Ceremony, and we are delighted to welcome her Captain and Crew to the Port. We hope they enjoy their stay in Delaware.” said Joe Cruise.
Since their arrival the submarine, its captain and crew have been involved in the preparations for the ceremony. However, they have also made time to be gracious hosts to numerous groups from in and around the Wilmington area by taking them on tours of the vessel.
Several GT USA Wilmington employees were lucky enough to be given a tour of the inside of the submarine. At the end of the tour Joe Cruise presented Commander Horton with a plaque to mark the maiden call of the USS DELAWARE to the Port of Wilmington.
The tour itself was conducted by the Weapons Officer who guided the group through the submarine, including the torpedo room, the state-of-the-art bridge, engine room, mess hall and crew quarters.
“What an amazing experience we have had today. It has been our privilege to be able to have the USS DELAWARE and her crew here at the Port of Wilmington this week, but to be given a guided tour of this magnificent vessel, is certainly a memory I will have for a long time,” said Joe Cruise. “I suspected that space would be a challenge on the sub, but I had no idea how tight is would be. Seeing the crew quarters has left me with an even greater admiration for these sailors. We thank them for their service and pray for their safety as they carry out their missions” Cruise added.
Michael Hall, Chief Operations Officer of GT USA Wilmington commented “The boat is remarkable. The level of technology on board and more importantly, the skillset of the crew that operates it is extremely impressive.” “I truly appreciate their service to our country and their generosity in taking the time to show us their home.” Hall added.
The Port of Wilmington is one of the United States’ primary gateways for fresh fruits. Its 2021-2022 winter fruit season is in the final and imports are regularly inbound from Morocco and Chile. The Port of Wilmington has worked hard to put itself in a good position to take advantage of new business from all over the world due to the supply chain crisis. The work has been rewarded with an increase in throughput of cargoes such as juices, rice, lumber and plywood. The Port’s berths and terminal remain uncongested, unlike many ports along the east and west coasts.
