Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,636 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Honors Fallen Lebanon Police Officer with Flag Order

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was shot in the line of duty on March 31, 2022, and died from his injuries.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, which has not yet been announced. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Honors Fallen Lebanon Police Officer with Flag Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.