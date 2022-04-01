Charge.com Announces Russia Boycott
The 26-year-old payment processor joins with other major corporations standing with the people of Ukraine.PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge.com, the leader in credit card merchant accounts, announced today that it has stopped accepting Russian companies onto its credit card processing platform. The company stated that its new policy will remain in place "until all hostilities cease in the war between Russia and Ukraine." With its boycott of Russia, Charge.com joins a number of other companies that have announced similar policies, including Starbucks, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, and Rolls Royce.
"We have been deeply moved and inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people, and we considered this the very least we could do to help them in their struggle against Russia's violation of Ukraine's borders and sovereignty," said Charge.com CEO Greg Danzig. "While we have long prided ourselves in being able to service merchants virtually anywhere in the world, we believe that standing with the people of Ukraine is more important at this time."
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, starting a war that Russia has euphemistically characterized it as a "special military operation." The Ukrainian government estimates that more than 7,500 Ukrainians have been killed through the end of March, including more than 6,000 civilians.
Founded in 1995, Charge.com is one of the oldest and most respected credit card processing companies in the world. Charge.com has been rated the #1 merchant service provider six years in a row, and has received the highest possible ratings from Apple Computer, Inc. and AOL. Charge.com boasts that it is “the easiest, most affordable way to accept credit cards for your business,” and backs up that claim with a low-cost guarantee. Merchants outside of Russia selling virtually any product or service can sign up to accept credit cards by visiting Charge.com’s website at www.charge.com or by calling them at (888) 924-2743.
Charge.com Payment Solutions, Inc.
Charge.com
+1 888-924-2743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter