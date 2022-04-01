KTek Resourcing Celebrated its 16th Annual Event - KTek Annual Gala 2021
KTek Resourcing, a Houston-based leading staffing and consulting organization hosted its 16th Annual Event – The KTek Annual Gala 2021.
Relaxation in the COVID curbs came as a relief and by no means could we afford to miss the event, as that would mean losing an opportunity to interact with our team and give them our attention.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTek Resourcing, a Houston-based leading staffing and consulting organization that operates globally across different verticals and industries, hosted its 16th Annual Event – The KTek Annual Gala 2021 at Skyline Club & Resorts, Indore (IN).
— Esha & Kshitij Kukreja
For a people-driven organization like KTek Resourcing, the two years of skipping the annual gala event due to the COVID-19 pandemic came as a big blow. To make up for this unanticipated gap, a grand celebration was unveiled at KTek’s Annual Gala 2021. Over 250 on-site and remote employees attended this gala event. Decked up in black, the theme for the event, all color-coordinated employees resembled a well-connected team.
It is worth mentioning that the CEO of KTek Resourcing, Kshitij Kukreja, and Founder; Esha Kukreja made it all the way from Houston, Texas, USA to be a part of the event. The agenda at the KTek Annual Gala 2021 was to award employees, who have been associated with the organization for over three years now. The idea was to recognize their efforts and make them realize that they are an imperative part of the organization.
Since all the team members were coming together after a long gap, the Founder, Esha Kukreja spoke about the company’s achievements and success in the last 2 years, while applauding all the employees. She wanted all the team members to know that even when most of them were working away from the office, they had made an appreciable contribution to the organizational goals.
During the event, Kshitij Kukreja, CEO of KTek Resourcing made employees pat their backs for their phenomenal contribution to the company’s growth. He had kind words to say about all the employees as they had displayed a high standard of commitment and responsibility throughout. He particularly highlighted the company’s success in staying true to its tagline “We Deliver Results''.
The event worked as a fantastic opportunity for the management and the employees to share their opinions and suggestions. It was a resourceful get-together, which showcased the undying zeal of every employee to outperform and deliver results.
The KTek Annual Gala 2021 was much more than just a professional coming together. The goal was for employees to have a time of their life by involving themselves in fun games, grooving to live music, munching on lip-smacking food, and ultimately letting loose.
KTek conducts multiple events throughout the year, which work as excellent ice-breaking exercises. One such popular event is the KTek Premier League, which is KTek’s in-house cricket tournament. At the KTek Annual Gala, 2021, the winners of this cricket tournament were recognized and awarded.
The KTek Annual Gala, 2021 was a success with multiple ideas, suggestions, and experiences coming together with a vision to crush KTek’s long-term goals, collectively as a team. Each attendee left the event feeling happy and worthy about being a part of this yearly event, looking forward to coming back for the next annual gala in 2022.
About KTek Resourcing:
KTek Resourcing is a leading staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Houston TX . Its two global delivery centers, based out of India, support the operations of this organization. An expert and experienced player in the industry, KTek has been catering to its clients for over 16 years. KTek takes pride in its loyal and dedicated team of 250+ employees. The three pillars of KTek Resourcing are innovation, value creation and exceeding customer expectations while maintaining the integrity and staying focused on customer success.
Kartik Pandya
KTek Resourcing
+1 832-775-8702
connect@ktekresourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
KTek Annual Gala 2021 - Highlights