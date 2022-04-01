Gov. Wolf Honors Fallen Lebanon Police Officer with Flag Order

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was shot in the line of duty on March 31, 2022, and died from his injuries.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, which has not yet been announced. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.