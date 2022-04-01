CalFoods Logistics CEO Steve Linkhart Named Top 20 CEO in 2022 by CEO Publication
I appreciate the Top 20 CEO recognition from CEO Publication and will share this acknowledgment with my incredibly dedicated team that makes me the CEO I am today.”PLEASANT HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalFoods Logistics CEO Steve Linkhart was named one of the Top 20 CEO’s in the United States by CEO Publication. Linkhart’s mission is to be a bridge between the State of California and California food banks. His collaborative leadership style and laser focus on helping end hunger in California exemplify his work with the State and food bank partners to provide nutrition and emergency food assistance for people experiencing food insecurity in all 58 counties.
Linkhart has over 20 years of experience working in the food banking world and has a solid reputation for always doing the right thing. He took his knowledge and expanded his horizons to create CalFoods Logistics, a nonprofit in the Bay Area. CalFoods Logistics is at the head of the federal commodity program for California. They are responsible for ordering all the food for food banks and managing the State’s special food projects. Linkhart mentioned, “over the past 18 months, we have shipped over 4 million emergency food boxes to food banks throughout the State. In addition, we were able to support several tribes located in more rural areas of the State.”
“I appreciate the Top 20 CEO recognition from CEO Publication and will share this acknowledgment with my incredibly dedicated team that makes me the CEO I am today. Without a good team, CalFoods Logistics would not be what it is today. And we would not be able to serve our statewide communities the way we do,” said Linkhart.
CalFoods Logistics was recently recognized and Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2022, this additional prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CalFoods Logistics.
This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. “We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we continue to grow our company and consider our employee experience a priority and a great draw for new candidates,” said Linkhart. “We are proud of the work culture we are creating here and owe our success to our team of dedicated employees at CalFoods Logistics. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
CalFoods Logistics is the new logistics intermediary for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), selected by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). They provide United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food commodities to 48 food banks in Northern and Southern California. The food banks then distribute to eligible individuals and households within 58 counties.
