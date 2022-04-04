Spero Georgedakis, the "Good Greek", is Proud to Join the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County Board of Directors
Spero Georgedakis has long supported the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County. He is proud to now serve as a member of the board. In addition to working hard for the coalition, he also hopes to raise awareness of the organization’s efforts.
Spero Georgedakis, the Good Greek, entered the moving industry 25 years ago and now provides total relocation solutions throughout Florida. The company is easily identifiable throughout Florida with its Spero the Hero mascot and signature custom wrapped moving trucks.
The organization works to end homelessness by building community coalitions that work together to support those who struggle financially
Founded in 1986, the non-profit Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County brings together members of the community, including business leaders, to work together on ending homelessness. The coalition uses a variety of strategies, many focused on bridging the growing gap between the income of some residents and the cost of housing.
“This is about serving the community. It’s something I was taught to do as a child and continuing to practice in my adult life,” said Spero Georgedakis, who is the son of Greek immigrants to America. “Since I’m known in the community, I hope getting selected to the board might raise awareness of the coalition’s mission. I’m committed to doing whatever I can, using all the resources at my disposal, to help end homelessness in Palm Beach County.”
Georgedakis, who remembers his own parents struggling as he grew up, said he has learned about the widespread issue of homelessness in working with the coalition.
“As the coalition reports, about one in 5 kids in Palm Beach County is growing up in poverty. Every night, hundreds of families in the county either face homelessness or are on the verge of losing their homes - a terrifying experience,” said Georgedakis. “I truly believe it’s the duty of those who have achieved a level of success in a community to come together and do all we can to end these types of situations.”
The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County uses a variety of fundraising strategies, including writing grants, foundation funding, and - most importantly - support from community members. The coalition continuously works to build a strong coalition of individuals, local businesses, corporations, and both small and large organizations. Many families in Palm Beach County would not have shelter if not for the efforts of the community support built by the coalition.
The position on the board lasts for at least two years. In a letter welcoming Georgedakis to the board, Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County President Paul E. Dumars wrote: “We anticipate your skills and experience will be an asset to our board and we look forward to working with you in the near future.”
The board position is one of many projects Georgedakis works on to benefit the community. He uses Good Greek Moving & Storage vehicles in the annual holiday Toys for Tots Drive. He also supports, with both volunteer hours and donations, the South Florida Fair American Heroes Day, American Red Cross, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club, and Police Athletic League.
He also recently played a key role in recovering the first home run ball ever hit by a Miami Marlins player. Jeff Conine, who hit the home run, plans to auction the ball to benefit families with children who are patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
For 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company offers total relocation solutions that include full packing services, auto transport, junk removal, real estate services, and more throughout South Florida and Tampa/St Pete. In every area, Good Greek places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage’s business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their “Best Move Ever.”
Spero Georgedakis CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage