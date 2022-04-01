University of Hawaii PAC-STEP Program now accepting applications

Main, News Posted on Apr 1, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce that the second annual Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program (PAC-STEP) is now accepting applications for 2022. Students in grades 9 – 12 are encouraged to apply for the in-person program that will run June 6 – 16 at the University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa (UHM) campus.

PAC-STEP is organized by the UHM College of Engineering through the Federal Highway Administration’s National Summer Transportation Institute Grant Initiative. The program introduces students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills through a lens of urban and regional planning to help fuel their higher education choices and inspire interest in a transportation-related career.

This year, PAC-STEP will welcome students from the state of Hawaiʻi and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands only. Interested students can submit their application by Monday, April 11, 2022 at the following link: https://forms.gle/tPGqoFjfTEGb9Ryb9. Women, disadvantaged students and/or students of color interested in STEM fields are highly encouraged to apply.

Students and parents can find out more information about the summer program via the UHM College of Engineering website at http://www.eng.hawaii.edu/pacstep or the HDOT Office of Civil Rights website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/administration/ocr/. Further questions on PAC-STEP may be sent to the PAC-STEP program director, Dr. Roger Chen, at [email protected] or by calling (808) 956-5060.