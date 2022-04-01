NAHCA’s Statement on Staffing Discussion at HHS Roundtable
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA), representing more than 26,000 Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) across the country who provide life sustaining care to the nation’s frail and elderly, released the following statement today related to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra’s roundtable on March 30, 2022, with stakeholders to discuss the nursing home reforms President Biden announced on February 18 and reiterated during his State of the Union address. The roundtable discussed nursing home staffing requirements, ideas for workforce development and retention, and COVID-19 booster shots. Secretary Becerra and roundtable participants reiterated the need to improve quality of care for residents and working conditions for staff.
The statement is attributable to Lori Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of NAHCA.
“The CNA members, NAHCA team, and I would like to thank Secretary Becerra and his staff for extending CNAs a seat at the table for this important discussion around President Biden’s proposed nursing home reforms. Historically, CNAs and NAHCA have not been included in high level discussions, even when the primary topic of concern is directly related to their important role and their ability to provide quality care and despite CNAs having firsthand and valuable input.
“For two decades NAHCA has been advocating and working towards a better workplace culture for CNAs, including a wage they can raise their families on and enough CNAs working beside them to provide the quality of care the residents deserve. NAHCA has long maintained residents need a Careforce, not a workforce and hearing this echoed by Secretary Becerra and other long term care leaders at the table is affirming and gives me hope.
“I believe this is the first step toward much needed change that will positively impact the care delivered by CNAs and received by residents. NAHCA members, the team and I support nursing home reform and stand ready to assist Secretary Becerra and the HHS staff during these important next steps.”
About NAHCA
The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) is a professional association of and for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and represents more than 26,000 CNA members across the country. NAHCA elevates the professional standing and performance of health care professionals through recognition, advocacy, education, and empowerment to maximize success and quality care. For more information about NAHCA and its workforce solutions, please visit their website at www.nahcacna.org.
Dane Henning
The statement is attributable to Lori Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of NAHCA.
“The CNA members, NAHCA team, and I would like to thank Secretary Becerra and his staff for extending CNAs a seat at the table for this important discussion around President Biden’s proposed nursing home reforms. Historically, CNAs and NAHCA have not been included in high level discussions, even when the primary topic of concern is directly related to their important role and their ability to provide quality care and despite CNAs having firsthand and valuable input.
“For two decades NAHCA has been advocating and working towards a better workplace culture for CNAs, including a wage they can raise their families on and enough CNAs working beside them to provide the quality of care the residents deserve. NAHCA has long maintained residents need a Careforce, not a workforce and hearing this echoed by Secretary Becerra and other long term care leaders at the table is affirming and gives me hope.
“I believe this is the first step toward much needed change that will positively impact the care delivered by CNAs and received by residents. NAHCA members, the team and I support nursing home reform and stand ready to assist Secretary Becerra and the HHS staff during these important next steps.”
About NAHCA
The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) is a professional association of and for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and represents more than 26,000 CNA members across the country. NAHCA elevates the professional standing and performance of health care professionals through recognition, advocacy, education, and empowerment to maximize success and quality care. For more information about NAHCA and its workforce solutions, please visit their website at www.nahcacna.org.
Dane Henning
National Association of Health Care Assistants
+1 4172911502
email us here