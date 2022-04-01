WSDA funds nursery research projects, awardees announced

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has announced the 2022 awardees to the annual Nursery Research Funding Grant. The WSDA Nursery Advisory Committee selected six of the dozen applications to fund research projects totaling more than $116,000.

There are more than 6,000 nurseries in the state of Washington, and each obtains a license to sell plants, and ensure they remain free of quarantined pests. The Nursery Advisory Committee advises WSDA’s director regarding the administration of the nursery inspection and licensing duties of the Plant Services Program and of the nursery research fund.

WSDA collects a surcharge to the license fees of 20 percent and uses those funds to support research that benefits the state’s horticulture industry.

Projects selected this year include: establishing and evaluating crops and processes for the nursery industry; looking at ways to bring awareness to certification programs; promoting careers in horticulture; and researching more efficient and profitable ways to produce planting stock. The full list of 2022 (fiscal year 2023) projects awarded are below.

Donation for Endowed Chair at WSU Puyallup

As a one-time award, WSDA will also contribute $150,000 toward a $1.5 million goal to establish an endowed chair position at Washington State University Puyallup. Funds are being raised for this position to ensure Washington’s small, diverse horticulture industries can continue to access needed research. The position will be established upon WSU’s Dr. Gary Chastagner’s retirement next year.

Dr. Chastagner has been a plant pathologist at WSU for 45 years and is widely known as “Dr. Christmas Tree.” With appreciation and research awards, published journal papers, and countless research projects on all things plant pathology, Dr. Chastagner is a key collaborator with WSDA in supporting specialty crops like flower bulbs, Christmas trees and cut forest greens. He has collaborated with WSDA and USDA for nearly 20 years to find ways to safeguard Washington’s nursery industry from the introduction of Sudden Oak Death, which is not found in our native environment.

“Dr. Chastagner established a legacy that has transformed the horticulture industry in the Pacific Northwest,” Cindy Cooper, WSDA Plant Services program manager said. “WSDA is honored to contribute a seed grant to help grow the funds for this permanent research position.”

For more information on this grant program visit the WSDA Plant Services webpage.