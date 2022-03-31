Submit Release
Results the First National Hospitality prize of Uzbekistan 2021

UZBEKISTAN, March 31 - On March 31, 2022, the First National Hospitality prize of Uzbekistan 2021  was held. 

The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage and the Association of Hoteliers of Uzbekistan. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abdukhakimov delivered a solemn speech at the opening of the award.

The National Hospitality Award of Uzbekistan 2021 is the first large-scale project in the field of hospitality, where 21 nominations were presented.

Applications for participation in the award were submitted by many hotels and guest houses from all over Uzbekistan: Jizzakh, Navoi, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Ferghana, Surkhandarya, Tashkent regions and the city of Tashkent.

Prize results:  THE BEST MINI-HOTEL 2021 – Uzumfermer  THE BEST BOUTIQUE - The Shahar  THE BEST BUSINESS HOTEL 2021 - Hilton Tashkent City  THE BEST REGIONAL SMALL HOTEL 2021- Asmald Palace  THE BEST SMALL HOTEL IN TASHKENT CITY 2021- Oscar Boutique Hotel  THE BEST APARTMENT HOTEL 2021 - IGMAR Apart Hotel  THE BEST HOTEL FOR DISABILITY ACCESS 2021- Hampton by Hilton Tashkent  THE BEST HOSTEL 2021 - Budget Hostel  THE BEST GUEST HOUSE 2021 - Obi Chashma  THE BEST COUNTRYSIDE HOTEL 2021 - Le Chalet by Amirsoy  BEST F&B MANAGER / THE BEST BEST F&B MANAGER 2021 - Khodjiakbar Abdialimov (Hilton Tashkent City)  THE BEST HOTEL BREAKFAST 2021 - Wyndham Tashkent  THE BEST FRONT OFFICE MANAGER 2021 - Sardor Akhmatbekov (Radisson Blu Hotel, Tashkent)  THE BEST HOUSEKEEPING MANAGER 2021 - Anna Safina Hampton by Hilton Tashkent  THE BEST SALES MANAGER 2021 - Anna Martusevich (Hyatt Regency Hotel)  THE BEST GENERAL MANAGER 2021 - Oydin Sharafutdinova (Asson-Termiz)  THE BEST GENERAL MANAGER 2021 - Telman Kurbanov (Humson Buloq)  THE MOST RELIABLE HOTEL SUPPLIER 2021 – TRAVELLINE  THE BEST HOTEL DESIGN IN TASHKENT CITY 2021 - Regal Stay Hotel  THE BEST REGIONAL HOTEL DESIGN 2021 - Hotel DiliMah Premium Luxury  THE BEST REGIONAL NEW HOTEL 2021 -Farovon Khiva  THE BEST NEW HOTEL IN TASHKENT 2021 - Lumiere Hotel & Spa

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan

