B.C. leading North America in zero-emission vehicle uptake

CANADA, April 1 - British Columbians are embracing zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) faster than any other jurisdiction in North America, with ZEVs representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in B.C. last year, according to the province’s 2021 Zero-Emission Vehicle Update.

“With the highest reported uptake rate of ZEVs in North America, B.C. is quickly becoming a leader in the ZEV industry,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “The annual ZEV update shows that people and businesses in B.C. are eager to make the switch to cleaner energy, and we’re helping people make this transition through our CleanBC Go Electric suite of programs.”

The 2021 ZEV update highlights the measures the Province is taking to encourage light-duty ZEV uptake, as well as uptake in the hard-to-decarbonize medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle sectors. Two CleanBC programs – the Go Electric Commercial Vehicle Pilots (CVP) program and the Specialty-Use Vehicle Incentive (SUVI) program – are designed to encourage businesses, non-profit organizations, local governments and other public entities to adopt electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles to replace gas or diesel vehicles in their commercial fleets.

Since November 2017, the SUVI program has provided 777 rebates worth $3.5 million for zero-emission speciality-use vehicles.

The CVP program, launched in January 2021, has provided $9.6 million in funding to support the adoption of commercial ZEVs and supporting infrastructure. Through this program, the Province has committed funds to four projects that have added 10 battery-electric vehicles, four hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and 11 commercial vehicle charging stations.

“People are increasingly choosing electric vehicles as the clean and lower-cost option, and we have achieved our 2025 target for ZEVs five years ahead of schedule,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “The switch to electric vehicles for personal and commercial use means less carbon and air pollution, a cleaner environment, and lower fuel and maintenance costs for the growing number of ZEV users.”

The report also highlights action the Province is taking through new and ongoing CleanBC Go Electric programs to ensure the increasing demand for ZEVs is supported with vehicle and charging infrastructure rebates, education and training, and the expansion of the Province’s public charging network.

The annual ZEV update tracks British Columbia’s progress toward its zero-emission vehicle targets and is a requirement under the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, implemented in 2019.

CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future. It supports government’s commitment to climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets and build a cleaner, stronger economy for everyone.

