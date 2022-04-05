IDEAS Launches New Regional Workforce Development Toolkit
These solutions will power-up regional workforce professionals and help align the next generation of careers with the fresh new talent pool required for thriving economies”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on over a decade of successfully creating and activating high-performing workforce brands, IDEAS is rolling out a new portfolio of workforce development tools. CareerVerse™, IDEAS’ Panorama™ and BrandAMP™, provide proven performance inspiration and development in a straightforward subscription-based offering for workforce regions.
— Bob Allen, CEO and Chief Storytelling Officer, IDEAS
CareerVerse is aimed at 10 – 14-year-olds, matching them with career path options through a fun online game that takes them on an interactive journey. Along the way, it introduces them to the right regional employers and career development resources to follow this up. In a pilot, over 13,000 children used it over a 2-week period, and the user base is continuing to expand.
IDEAS’ Panorama is a regionally customized web solution highlighting local career options, employers, first-person stories and job-specific resources using localized content provided by employers or custom produced by IDEAS. It includes job-seeker self-assessments, focused “day-in-the-life” explainer videos and more, providing all the relevant tools in an online career interest development system.
The IDEAS BrandAMP program is a customized bundle of services including brand design, activation programs, visual identity design, and communication tools from website design and engaging apps to cost-effective video content packages.
Cass Hensley, IDEAS Director of Interactive Design has led the creation and development effort. “This suite of tools has evolved over time through our work with workforce regions, their education partners and regional employers. Over the past 10 years we’ve learned from experience that jobs and careers are hyperlocal and these tools offer a cost effective, flexible and customized solution that easily adapts over time.”
“There has never been a more opportune or necessary time to re-imagine workforce development and reconsider how well built and effectively activated brands are working to connect talent to opportunity,” says Bob Allen, CEO and Chief Storytelling Officer of IDEAS. “These new, flexible solutions will power-up regional workforce professionals and help align the next generation of careers with the fresh new talent pool required for thriving economies.”
The IDEAS team will present a case study along with Shernita Taylor, Assistant Executive Director, Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council (SAWDC), at this year’s NAWB Forum conference in Washington DC, April 11-14. For more information visit:
About IDEAS
IDEAS is a Brand and Experience Design firm created in 2001 in a management-buyout of a division of The Walt Disney Company. IDEAS creates, designs and activates experiential brands through media, immersive experiences and training for entertainment, enterprise, government and healthcare clients worldwide. Connect with IDEAS at facebook.com/ideas.orlando and visit us at www.ideasorlando.com.
