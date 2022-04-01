First Nebraska Bank Provides Critical Education Resources
EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with EVERFI, the bank seeks to increase the financial capabilities available to families and individuals.
EVERFI’s Financial Education Impact Report was released last month that indicates First Nebraska Bank’s Financial Education Program has had significant increases in users and sessions. The web-based program began in 2018 and offers adults free access to courses on a wide variety of topics from creating a personal budget to developing a small business plan. First Nebraska Bank also supports local community schools with in-classroom programming.
While First Nebraska Bank has offered this free educational resource to students and adults since 2018, the program proved to be of great use during the pandemic. In the past two years, families and individuals have faced unprecedented financial hardships, from losing incomes to not being able to pay bills or buy groceries. First Nebraska Bank was able to help equip its communities with the financial skills and confidence needed to navigate these challenging times.
The recently released Financial Education Impact Report shows that First Nebraska Bank’s Online Education Program had 16,124 users in 2021. The program saw its most significant increase in users in August 2021, with a 75% jump from January 2021. The average time in the program was more than 20 minutes. The most popular content was creating a budget followed by debt management. Other modules include identity protection, preventing overdraft fees, savings accounts, and paying for college.
"We believe that our role, not only as a financial institution, but as an involved corporate citizen, is to help families and individuals increase their attitudes, behaviors, and confidence about their finances,” said Chris Ott, President at First Nebraska Bank.
First Nebraska Bank’s Financial Education Program is open to anyone and is free at https://www.firstnebraska.bank/financial-education/
About First Nebraska Bank
First Nebraska Bank is a locally-owned full-service community bank with 12 central and eastern Nebraska locations. The bank's history in Nebraska can be traced back to 1879. As a result, the shareholder's roots are firmly planted in Nebraska and in the communities the bank serves. Today, First Nebraska Bank is proud that its commitment to the success of its customers and the economic growth of the communities served has remained strong for more than a century.
First Nebraska Bank has full-service branches in Arcadia, Bennet, Brainard, Columbus, Decatur, Elkhorn, Emerson, Nebraska City, Stanton, Valley, and Weeping Water and a loan production office in Norfolk. For more information, please visit www.firstnebraska.bank
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI’s Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.
Kathy Broniecki
EVERFI’s Financial Education Impact Report was released last month that indicates First Nebraska Bank’s Financial Education Program has had significant increases in users and sessions. The web-based program began in 2018 and offers adults free access to courses on a wide variety of topics from creating a personal budget to developing a small business plan. First Nebraska Bank also supports local community schools with in-classroom programming.
While First Nebraska Bank has offered this free educational resource to students and adults since 2018, the program proved to be of great use during the pandemic. In the past two years, families and individuals have faced unprecedented financial hardships, from losing incomes to not being able to pay bills or buy groceries. First Nebraska Bank was able to help equip its communities with the financial skills and confidence needed to navigate these challenging times.
The recently released Financial Education Impact Report shows that First Nebraska Bank’s Online Education Program had 16,124 users in 2021. The program saw its most significant increase in users in August 2021, with a 75% jump from January 2021. The average time in the program was more than 20 minutes. The most popular content was creating a budget followed by debt management. Other modules include identity protection, preventing overdraft fees, savings accounts, and paying for college.
"We believe that our role, not only as a financial institution, but as an involved corporate citizen, is to help families and individuals increase their attitudes, behaviors, and confidence about their finances,” said Chris Ott, President at First Nebraska Bank.
First Nebraska Bank’s Financial Education Program is open to anyone and is free at https://www.firstnebraska.bank/financial-education/
About First Nebraska Bank
First Nebraska Bank is a locally-owned full-service community bank with 12 central and eastern Nebraska locations. The bank's history in Nebraska can be traced back to 1879. As a result, the shareholder's roots are firmly planted in Nebraska and in the communities the bank serves. Today, First Nebraska Bank is proud that its commitment to the success of its customers and the economic growth of the communities served has remained strong for more than a century.
First Nebraska Bank has full-service branches in Arcadia, Bennet, Brainard, Columbus, Decatur, Elkhorn, Emerson, Nebraska City, Stanton, Valley, and Weeping Water and a loan production office in Norfolk. For more information, please visit www.firstnebraska.bank
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI’s Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.
Kathy Broniecki
Envoy, Inc.
KathyB@envoyinc.com