Man Arrested After Pursuit & Standoff With Troopers

MEMPHIS – On March 31, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Memphis district received a be on the look-out (BOLO) for a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. Troopers spotted the pickup and initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver, identified as Marlon McCrory, 49 years-old of Clarksdale, Mississippi fled from troopers and led them on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Troopers deployed spike strips which disabled the vehicle on I-40 in Fayette County near exit 42. During this time, McCrory began making threatening gestures towards himself with a weapon. Troopers backed away and requested THP negotiators, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Germantown Police Department for additional assistance.

A standoff lasted several hours, with McCrory eventually being taken into custody by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Germantown Police Department’s Special Operations Unit. Once in custody, McCrory was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and a medical evaluation.

McCrory is charged with felony assault, evading, felon in possession of firearm and for a stolen vehicle. McCrory will be held upon his release from Regional One at the Fayette County Jail where a booking photo may be obtained.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.