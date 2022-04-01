20Lighter Announces Poster Presentation of Arkansas Delta Region Pilot Study Data at ACC 2022

20Lighter’s cardiometabolic health program enables clinical risk factor and health improvements in rural underserved African American women diagnosed with CVD.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20Lighter, LLC, a private company developing a unique, comprehensive telehealth program aimed at improving risk and burden of cardiovascular disease through reductions of modifiable clinical risk factors including visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation today announced a poster presentation at the 2022 American College of Cardiology (ACC) annual meeting in Washington, DC, from April 2-4, 2022.

The poster presentation entitled “Addressing Obesity & Cardiometabolic Disease Disparities in The Arkansas Delta Region: Initial Engagement & Preliminary Data of the UAMS Lincoln Project” will be presented by the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Barnes, PhD, who is an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Division of Cardiology.

“I am thrilled to be presenting this first look at engagement and clinical risk factor data, that, frankly, exceeded our expectations for the small pilot study. The women knocked it out of the park,” said Dr. Barnes, “and I believe over the next few years as we expand our efforts further into the Arkansas Delta, we will begin to change the perception of what is possible in traditionally challenging rural, underserved high risk patient populations”.

Key findings reported highlight the potential of 20Lighter’s telehealth program effectiveness in engaging rural residents at high risk of cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality, impacting health outcomes, and the value of community partnerships in the success of participants.

“The Arkansas Delta is an area with a vibrant culture but serious cardiovascular health disparities,” said Irion “Chip” Pursell, MPH, RN, BSN, who is the principal investigator of UAMS Heart Healthy Communities, formerly the UAMS Lincoln Project, and director of Cardiovascular Disease Primary Prevention in the UAMS Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology. Mr. Pursell is a co-author and will be presenting the poster with Dr. Barnes. He added, “this initial data is a first, important step in our larger goal of reducing the devastating effects of heart disease on the lives of people throughout the Delta and in other areas of the country with similar challenges”.

“Delta Circles is thrilled to play a small role in such a life-changing initiative. We are committed to engaging our community and creating a supportive environment to assist Black women in overcoming generational health disparities,” said Patricia Ashanti, CEO of Delta Circles, a Phillips County-based nonprofit serving the community of Helena-West Helena where the pilot study took place. Delta Circles and 20Lighter have partnered with UAMS Heart Healthy Communities to build broad and lasting relationships in Phillips County.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards, and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit ACC.org.

About Delta Circles, Inc.

Delta Circles is a Phillips County nonprofit dedicated to supporting families to end poverty and challenging the way that Black women and their families think about themselves, their finances, health, and businesses. Since 2009, Delta Circles has been working in the Helena-West Helena community to implement a high-impact strategy that promotes economic equity and collaboration. Our goal is to confidently address the region’s current reality to create a preferred future for finances and entrepreneurship. With the belief that all citizens need opportunities to learn, and to be connected to a network of support systems, which may not always be easily accessible in rural communities, Delta Circles’ approach combines learning opportunities that foster self-sufficiency with mentorship, guidance, and navigation strategies to put its clients and their families on a pathway out of poverty and on to prosperity. For more information about Delta Circles, visit: www.Delta-Circles.org

About UAMS

UAMS is the state's only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; a hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that encompasses all of UAMS' clinical enterprise. UAMS is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. Forbes magazine ranked UAMS as seventh in the nation on its Best Employers for Diversity list. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com.

About 20Lighter, LLC

20Lighter is a unique, comprehensive cardiometabolic telehealth program, delivered virtually over 2 months via smartphone. The program incorporates patented treatment algorithms providing a personalized approach to better cardiovascular and metabolic health. A multimodal approach enables patients to achieve clinically meaningful improvements of visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation, blood pressure, HbA1c, blood lipids, and CVD risk and health. 20Lighter clinical data has been presented at over two dozen international medical conferences, including the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific and Hypertension Sessions, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) the Liver Meeting, and is the subject of six peer-reviewed publications. For more information on 20Lighter’s work improving cardiovascular disease disparities, visit www.20Lighter.com/cvd