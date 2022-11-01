Mission Residency expands interview training universe
Doctor-specific training company to fall under new Mission: Interviews UmbrellaNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Residency expands interview training universe.
Mission:Residency, a medical education organization that specializes in guiding international medical graduates (IMGs) to secure residency in the United States, today announced Residency Interview Prep for Caribbean Medical Students.
All participants will have the opportunity to work directly with Mission Residency’s lead trainer, Dr Brian. Over the last 12 years, he has worked with thousands of interview candidates from all over the world that pursuing their dream of residency in the United States. Through interactive small group workshops and 1-on-1 mentorship, trainees have the advantage of guidance from the same mentor throughout their journey. The goal is to make sure that each student can gets the personalized continuity of care necessary to ensure their individual growth.
Communication skills are critical in every industry, especially health are an technology, no matter what country an applicant is from. The data & science certainly support his statement.
~ Residency programs value communication skills over test scores: In the most recent NRMP Program Director Survey, the Top 4 Factors used to select candidates for residency are all communication-based, often related to the interview day: (1) Interpersonal Skills (2) Interaction with faculty during interview & visit (3) Interaction with house staff during interview and visit (4) Feedback from current residents.
~ According to the US Bureau of Labor & Statistics: a practicing physician requires strong communication skills, compassion & patience, in addition to the traditional skillset of problem-solving ability, physical stamina & dexterity. As of April 2021, outside of clearing candidates for English proficiency & basic communication skills, the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) Certification required for IMG’s to begin US Residency does not assess a candidate’s advanced communication skills.
~ Covid-19 Outcomes: Researchers discovered a correlation between Covid-19 patients' psychological response & their doctors' communication skills. Based on this study’s findings, appropriate and continuous training will advance physicians’ communication skills in the form of exercises that could be as simple as class- or lecture-based activities, or using technology-based learning.
Mission Residency will begin offering training via it’s online classroom to a limited number of candidates in the Fall of 2022. For more information about ICMD or to apply for one of the training seats, visit http://MissionResidency.com
