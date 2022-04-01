Spruce to Host Equality Event

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City is slated to host a unique event.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Spruce announced today that on April 13, it will host an equality event consisting of entertainment, drag queens, hors d'oeuvres, wine, cocktails & mocktails as we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community.

“We are excited to support our LBGTQ+ community for our next fabulous event featuring seven of our local queens performing at Spruce,” said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics.

The event is from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM (MDT), Wednesday, April 13. The event is held at Spruce’s upscale MedSpa, which is located at 2006 East 3900 South, Holladay, UT 84124.

Tickets are $35 each, and include drinks, food, entertainment, music, and dancing. In addition, there will be giveaways and discounts on future treatments and services at Spruce. All ticket holders will be eligible for special reduced rates on our services and can enter to win some incredible giveaways - $5000 in giveaways will be up for grabs!

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Hydrafacials, Chemical Peels, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health, Alastin, Nutrafol, and more.

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and https://sprucespa.com/blog/.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.

