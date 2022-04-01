Dubai Is The New Monaco

Memorable Is Bringing International Clients To Dubai’s Booming Property Market

Rarely does a city capture the imagination of the global elite like Dubai has today. We are witnessing the rise of a phenomenon that will change the property market forever. ” — Samar Singh, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Memorable Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorable Takes On Dubai

Memorable Dubai, a futuristic and high-tech property service, is launching in Dubai. Memorable is bringing an international approach and clientele to the fast-paced city’s property market, in celebration of Dubai’s new global outlook. With prestigious investors, running multi-billion dollar portfolios in London and New York — and a network of international offices that can support a host of global clients — Memorable is bringing a first-class and tech-savvy property service to Dubai. And as Dubai opens up and expands, the real estate market is on the rise. January 2022 saw $4.5bn deals, the most on record!

Why Is Dubai The New Monaco?

Dubai is beginning to mirror life in Monaco, back in the 1960s and 70s. It is an investor’s paradise: largely tax-free, amazing weather, global elite hotspot. The safety of capital Dubai’s property market currently offers is like no other, with the UAE Dirham pegged to the strong and secure U.S. dollar.

To enjoy the new Monaco, non-UAE or GCC citizens can easily obtainable a residence permit, if they become a property owner and investor! What’s more, investors in Dubai property can except to achieve, on average, a gross rental yield of 7%. For comparison, the average rental yield in the UK is around 3.5%.

Dubai Life

With Dubai Expo 2020 just concluding, the city has proven its openness to the rest of the world, and has revealed its innovative and tech-forward lifestyle. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, called the end of Dubai Expo “a new beginning”.

Memorable’s own fresh and tech-driven approach aligns with this promise, providing Dubai with a futuristic property service — 24/7 Super-Agents, 100% market coverage, and the iPad property G•E•N•I•E (equipped with interactive video technology and the latest artificial intelligence).

Why is Memorable Different?