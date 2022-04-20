Most Popular CCTV Camera Brands in 2022, Q1
The IPICA Security Camera Ratings is a chart that indicates the popularity of various security camera brands.DUBAI, U.A.E., April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipica Software LLC publishes security camera brand rankings and the most popular security camera resolutions for the first quarter of 2022.
Ratings are based on aggregated and anonymous statistical data gathered by the popular video surveillance system design software, IP Video System Design Tool (developed by IPICA Software LLC). The software increases the efficiency of security systems and helps CCTV designers find the best location for security cameras.
IPICA Security Camera Brands Ratings do not indicate the best CCTV cameras or the best security camera brand, but rather reflect data regarding the popularity and ranking fluctuations of various security camera brands and resolutions.
An interesting change occurred during the last quarter in the ranking of CCTV cameras in North America, Hikvision cameras lost almost half of their popularity in the United States and Canada, and the North American camera manufacturer Avigilon on the contrary got into the top 3 most popular brands of CCTV cameras. One possible reason is the NDAA ban on popular Chinese camera manufacturers. While the popularity of Chinese CCTV cameras is declining in North America, in contrast, Korean company Hanwha Techwin is increasing the popularity share of its security cameras by nearly 7 percent for the first quarter of 2022.
In Western Europe, Axis, Hikvision, and Bosch remain the leaders in popularity among video surveillance cameras for several quarters. In the last quarter, the gap between Axis and Hikvision halved (from 6.6% to 3.3%).
Ratings of popular camera resolutions show a 5% decrease in 2MP camera usage in North America and globally. 5-6 MP cameras gained about 5% in popularity.
CCTV camera brand ratings are updated quarterly.
This year, statistics will be collected not only in IP Video System Design Tool but also in a free lens calculator developed by IPICA Software LLC, which will increase the amount and accuracy of data collected. IPICA Calculator is a free camera lens calculator with 3D graphics, FOV, DORI (Detection/Observation/Recognition/Identification) zones, and a built-in database of camera models (over 10 000 cameras), Lens Calculator is already used in more than 160 countries. You can use it on your phone, tablet, or computer without installing an app.
