DREAM NORTH FOUNDATION HONORED TO COLLABORATE WITH LOS ANGELES POLICE MUSEUM TO UPLIFT FOSTER AND INNER-CITY CHILDREN

Story time at the Los Angeles Police Museum

The Los Angeles Police Museum is partnering with Dream North Foundation to host a "Story Time Event" dedicated to uplifting 50-100 foster children

Dream North Foundation hopes that this storytime event inspires others going through similar struggles, and “seeks to shed light on these circumstances that are occurring too often within our youth” — Nychol Lyna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Police Museum (located at 6045 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA) is partnering with Dream North Foundation (DNF) to host “Story Time with Dream North & Friends,” an event dedicated to uplifting 50-100 foster children from Sycamores & Child Help foster agencies, and 10 inner-city students from Locke High School (Green Dot Public Schools). The event will take place on Saturday, May 21st, at the Los Angeles Police Museum, a historical museum in the Highland Park Police Station which serves as an emblem of the LAPD’s influence on Los Angeles since its inception in 1869.

Dream North Foundation is a California charity whose mission is to promote the advancement of underprivileged women and children who are survivors of abuse, sex trafficking, and judicial and foster care systems. The organization also supplies programs for at-risk women and children including rehab assistance, group homes, and societal preparation and placement. This collaboration between the Los Angeles Police Museum and DNF is intended to bridge cultural barrier gaps between local government agencies and the at-risk communities they serve.

Saturday’s event will involve various activities, such as a museum tour, magic show, food trucks and more! DNF is requesting attendees bring their new and delicately used books to our events to donate to the children in foster care. Comfort Cases, an international non-profit organization that promotes hope and dignity to youth in foster care, is also partnering with DNF for this event, by donating seventy-five comfort cases filled with comfort and personal care items for youth entering the foster care system. Each backpack can include numerous items, such as a toothbrush, pajamas, stuffed animals, a blanket, books, hygiene products and more.

Highlights of our event will include Guest Speakers Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo and Rob Scheer (Founder of Comfort Cases). Most exciting, we will be honoring William Romeo (former American Gladiator) with the “Story Time with Dream North & Friends: Leaders Who Dream” Award. Thank you to our partners FAMLI Inc. (Green Dot Public Schools) and sponsors Spread the Word Nevada, Sweet E’s Bake Shop, First Book + Pi Beta Phi, Better World Books, Remix Mobile Stage, and VIDA and ClearMask for sponsoring event masks. And a special thanks to Brides Academic Center of Excellence for your school supplies gift bag contribution and Los Angeles County 2nd District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell for sponsoring our Story Time literary arts programs with $5,000.

Most notably, Nychol Lyna, published author, founder/CEO of DNF, and Foster Care Advocate, will be reading Forgotten Baby, with illustrator and co-author Arthur Romeo. It follows the story of Mytaé, a 16-year-old who loses her mother and enters the foster care system. The high-rated book has become a beacon of hope for children who resonate with Mytaé’s story and a guide to children’s inner worlds for foster and adoptive parents. Nychol Lyna’s partner Arthur Romeo illustrated the book and contributed to the story with his own lived experience. Nychol adds, “Both my co-author and stepdaughter have been a part of the foster care system, which inspired me to start this foundation. As a family, we want to show foster youth that they are not alone, and they are loved. The purpose of the Story Time events are to give the youth opportunities to look forward to, offer scholarship opportunities designed to help their future, and produce events that celebrate all that they are. The future is full of hope and we want them to hold on to it, because life is beautiful!”

Over the next two years, DNF will be hosting approximately 10 onsite Story Time book reading events and more than 20 online workshops to uplift 2,500+ foster youth on a global scale. To learn more about Dream North Foundation and how else you can contribute to their Story Time events, please visit: https://dreamnorthfoundation.org/donate/

To learn more about the Los Angeles Police Museum, please visit: http://laphs.org/



For more information on Nychol Lyna and Dream North Foundation please visit: https://dreamnorthfoundation.org/